The recent midterm elections offer a textbook example of the undemocratic result of political gerrymandering. Despite more total votes cast for Democrats, the N.H. Senate and Executive Council retain solid Republican majorities, aided by district maps Republican legislators created.
“There’s nothing more gerrymandered in this state than the Executive Council,” said Cinde Warmington of Concord, the lone Democrat on the five-member council that works with the governor to administer the business of the state. In observations shared last week with Sentinel Statehouse reporter Rick Green, Warmington indicated the Executive Council’s political makeup should be closer to 50-50.
“We’re a purple state, but we’re 80 percent represented by Republicans on the Executive Council,” she said.
There’s nothing more illustrative of the need to place legislative redistricting in the hands of an independent commission — not that the state Legislature hasn’t tried. In 2019 and 2020, Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed bills to create an independent redistricting commission, saying the state has a redistricting process that is “fair, representative, and accountable to voters” and that instances of gerrymandering are “rare.”
As Green reported, Democratic candidates for the state Senate and the Executive Council garnered more total votes in this election — thousands more — than their GOP competitors. Yet, a majority of votes failed to translate into control of those two bodies because Republicans had drawn district lines favorable to their party.
“It was very clear when Republicans drew the maps for the state Senate and the Executive Council that they were doing it with an eye toward partisan advantage,” said Dante Scala, University of New Hampshire political science professor. “There was no mistaking it.”
All the incumbent Republicans on the Executive Council were re-elected, which means we’ll probably see more of their conservative stances — far to the right of even the Republican governor — on issues like funding for family planning agencies and sexual education for adolescents. The composition of the state Senate also remained unchanged: The 14-10 Republican majority will continue. Will the sentiments of the electorate be accurately represented in Concord?
In the N.H. House, Republicans also appear likely to retain an advantage, however slim. Aided by the new redistricting maps, Republicans expected to increase the 13-seat majority voters gave them two years ago, according to a N.H. Public Radio report this week. Though final results won’t be in until after more than 20 outstanding recounts are completed, Republicans are expected to fall short of their goal, but retain a majority.
Among politicians on both sides of the aisle, gerrymandering has become accepted political strategy. New Hampshire citizens have pushed back on this. In public sessions during the fall of 2021 in the lead-up to the redistricting process, residents clearly stated they didn’t want to see gerrymandered maps, a demand disregarded by the party in charge.
The district maps triggered by the 2020 census face legal challenges, now making their way through the court system. How successful these challenges will be remains to be seen, as the N.H. Supreme Court has held in the past that “political considerations are tolerated in legislatively implemented redistricting plans.”
Without a successful legal challenge or the Legislature’s enacting a measure to establish an independent commission to assist in redrawing the maps, New Hampshire will be saddled with the current maps until the next census in 2030 triggers another redistricting, possibly gerrymandered by whichever party is then in control.
New Hampshire should join other states that recognize the inherent corruptness of this system and set up independent commissions to shield redistricting from the influence of politicians with skin in the game. As the midterms have demonstrated, elected officials should have no role in this process if the state values fair elections and accurate representation of its citizens.
