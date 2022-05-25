Hunters have increasingly taken to setting up game cameras on private property where they are allowed to hunt, and some landowners are unhappy about the practice, citing privacy concerns.
Lawmakers in the N.H. House and Senate were expected to vote Thursday on a bill aimed at satisfying both parties: The measure would have let hunters install game cameras on private property where hunting is allowed, but would also give landowners the right to remove the cameras. Under the proposed legislation, landowners would have been required to return the cameras to their owners, who would be expected to affix a label with contact information to the device.
However, in what appears to be a surprise move, a member of the conference committee meeting ahead of the scheduled vote refused to sign off, thereby killing the bill for this legislative session.
The prime sponsor of the legislation, Rep. Terry Roy, a Deerfield Republican, was the lone lawmaker on the committee of conference who declined to sign off on the report. Roy said the bill began as a constituent request from a disabled hunter who wanted to use wireless game cameras, but through the legislative process, the measure had morphed to a point where he could no longer support it because it became “hurtful” to hunters, according to a N.H. Bulletin article Monday.
The bill may be dead for this legislative session, but the issue certainly isn’t, as landowners have the right to dictate whether others can use their property for hunting, fishing, snowmobiling and other recreational activities. Several states have been grappling with the issue of trail cameras on property — public and private — where hunting is allowed.
Having hunters seek permission in advance to put cameras on land they don’t own certainly makes sense.
However, bowing to pressure from hunters who said requesting permission would be too time consuming and burdensome, the Senate amended the bill, effectively shifting the burden to the landowners.
Such a change could well backfire, resulting in landowners barring hunters from their private property altogether — the operative word being “private.” Outdoorsmen and women in New Hampshire have come to expect they can hunt on private property unless “no hunting” signs are posted. Perhaps they are taking the privilege for granted.
At the first public hearing for HB 490, representatives of the N.H. Timberland Owners Association argued that existing N.H. Fish and Game rules fail to do enough to protect property owners who welcome hunters but who may not want cameras surveilling their property, according to a Citizens Count article in March.
The use of game cameras also raises concerns about “fair chase.” As reported by the N.H. Bulletin last week, some opponents of the bill argued that these cameras give hunters an unfair advantage over wildlife. The House responded to that concern by adding language to the bill that would require hunters to wait 10 hours after seeing an animal on the trail camera before returning to the area to hunt. The Senate removed that provision.
Arizona, Nevada and Utah have banned the use of game cameras for hunting, partly to protect “fair chase” but also to prevent conflicts among hunters who might compete to put cameras in the same area and to avoid conflicts with property owners who don’t want cameras on their property.
HB 490 would also have allowed hunters — with written permission of the property owner — to set up portable tree stands and blinds between Aug. 31 and Dec. 31. Stands and blinds would have to be dismantled by Jan. 1 unless the hunter obtained written permission for an extension.
While N.H. Fish and Game recommends that hunters get landowner permission to set up tree stands and ground blinds, written permission is currently required only if trees on the property will be damaged or destroyed in the process.
Hunters in New Hampshire have been granted tremendous latitude, but state law should favor the landowner over the hunter, who is merely an invited guest.