A recent report from the N.H. School Funding Fairness Project concludes that students who attend smaller schools or live in communities with lower-than-average property values are disadvantaged when it comes to Advanced Placement courses.
“Not only are these students underperforming compared to their counterparts,” the report says, “but many also do not have access to AP classes at all.”
Schools with a lower percentage of low-income students see greater participation in AP courses and exams, the report found.
This is just one more example of how the state’s method of funding public education remains fundamentally flawed. A system largely supported at the local level by property taxes hurts poor communities while providing an advantage to wealthier ones.
Towns with high property values like Rye and Hanover can afford well-resourced public schools for their children. Towns with low property values like Berlin and Claremont cannot.
The NHSFFP report released in May seems to show that AP courses are becoming yet another perk for the wealthy.
AP courses and exams offer students the opportunity to get a jump on college. Administered by The College Board, AP courses often represent the highest level a high school student can achieve. Sufficient scores on AP exams allow students to earn college credit.
The College Board offers AP courses in more than 30 subjects, from algebra to world history.
But, the NHSFFP found, these courses aren’t equally available to all New Hampshire students. Larger schools with more resources tend to offer the widest range of courses at the AP level and achieve more successful exams on average. Windham High School, which had the most successful exams per 100 students, is an example.
Equitable school funding has long been the subject of lawsuits in just about every state in the nation. New Hampshire is no exception.
The meager sum the state provides to local communities for education falls far short of what public schools actually need to educate children. In the interest of fairness, the state should collect property taxes for education and then evenly distribute the money among its school districts with the idea that a rising tide lifts all boats. But this approach has been a tough sell.
As fair-funding advocates see it, the state’s failure to fulfill its responsibility to provide equitable education creates tremendous hardship for property-poor towns, which endure disproportionately high property tax rates to make up the money necessary to fund even the leanest school budgets.
The state’s public schools spend about $19,400 per pupil on average, according to the latest statistics from the state Department of Education. The state funds about 20 percent of that amount, while the federal government, pandemic aid aside, funds less than 10 percent.
Under the recently approved state budget, some communities will see an increase in state money for schools. Pressure has mounted on state lawmakers to update the “adequacy formula,” which determines how much the state funnels to each public school district.
But up to this point, the state’s remedy for inequities has been to increase funding for charter schools and to expand eligibility for private education vouchers. Ostensibly aimed at giving students from lower-income families a shot at attending private schools that might be a better fit than local public schools, the Education Freedom Account voucher program — a wolf in sheep’s clothing, as it turns out — has been expanded to include families of greater means, including many who were already paying private school tuition without state assistance.
For public school districts, particularly those in property-poor areas, the wolf is at the door, especially if we factor in programs to compensate for pandemic learning loss, which will take “years of effort and investment,” U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in response to the troubling results of national test scores released last week.
Whether for AP course offerings or programs to address pandemic learning loss, a funding formula that supports equitable public education should be the goal. And, so far, New Hampshire ranks near the bottom of the class when it comes to fairness in school funding.
