Three takeaways are evident from last week’s refusal by the four Republicans on the five-member Executive Council to approve funding for three of the state’s largest family planning clinics.
The first: The councilors voting against the funding — and by extension their party and the voters who support them — don’t value women’s reproductive health care or improving fuller access to those lacking means. Instead, they continue to fall back with shameless political posturing on twisted logic, claiming to deny funding on anti-abortion grounds.
At issue was a series of contracts to use more than $1 million of federal Title X Family Planning Program funding for organizations that provide people of low income with low-cost cancer screenings, testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases and contraceptives. The three centers — Concord’s Quality Health Center, Planned Parenthood of Northern New England and Lovering Health Center on the Seacoast — also provide abortion-related services, and the four Republican councilors have seized on that since last year to scuttle attempts by the state Department of Health and Human Services to use the federal funding for its intended purpose. Only Democrat Cinde Warmington, who represents much of this region, voted to approve the contracts.
By law, Title X funding cannot be used for abortions, and the Republican councilors — Milford’s David Wheeler, who represents a number of towns in this area, Manchester’s Theodore Gatsas, the Seacoast’s Janet Stevens and the North Country’s Joseph Kenney — initially demanded assurances last year from Gov. Chris Sununu’s administration that the funds would be used as required. That demand turned out to be a smokescreen, however, as they’ve continued to vote down the funding despite audits provided DHHS and an opinion from state Attorney General John Formella that established none of the centers were commingling Title X funding with independently derived funds or using it for other than its intended, non-abortion-related purpose.
Instead, the four turned deaf ears to the administration. At last week’s meeting, Kenney essentially accused the administration of lying, saying he was concerned about “commingling of funds.” Gatsas cited a fanciful concern that a 14-year-old girl might get access to emergency contraception without her parent’s knowledge, even though it’s available to minors at pharmacies without parental notification or consent. And Wheeler even opposed contracts with other low-cost family planning centers not offering abortion services simply because they might conceivably refer patients to ones that do. Seemingly, the only providers that will satisfy him are ones whose services are limited to abstinence counseling.
So where have the four councilors left New Hampshire? The three centers denied Title X funding serve more than 17,000 residents and provide up to 80 percent of the state’s Family Planning Program services. That program subsidizes reproductive health care for low-income and under- and uninsured Granite Staters, including adolescents, LGTBQ+ residents, refugees and those at risk of unintended pregnancy due to substance abuse. Only four centers remain in the program — none nearer this region than Manchester — and DHHS has been unable to recruit alternative providers to replace the three being denied funding. The result, Commissioner Lori Shibinette said, “is equivalent to reducing access to health-care services for low-income women.” This, in the end, will cost the state even more. And chillingly, Shibinette noted, the council’s vote would hinder the state’s ability to combat the looming spread of monkeypox.
The second takeaway from the vote is that, in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s own takeaway — its unprecedented June ruling to reverse the Roe v. Wade decision and yank away individual rights women have had for 50 years — and combined with the state’s restrictive abortion ban enacted last year, New Hampshire women who need reproductive health treatment and counseling can expect no substantive support from the controlling interests in Concord. Changing that will require voters motivated enough to elect state officials who will provide that support. It’s clearly never coming from the current Executive Council Republicans — Sununu conceded as much following last week’s vote — and those concerned about the direction of women’s health and reproductive services in New Hampshire will need to turn out in November’s election if they expect a different result.
And there’s a final takeaway: Despite his lip service to being a pro-choice, pro-women’s health Republican, Gov. Sununu offers little evidence to back up that claim. As an executive councilor himself in 2015, he straddled the issue of Planned Parenthood funding, first voting against and then for it. At a press conference following last week’s vote, he all but shrugged his shoulders, saying he’d welcome a change in the sitting Republicans on the council but wouldn’t campaign for replacements or against them, saying he’s “never going to support candidates ... simply on one issue or one contract or one policy.” That’s all too reminiscent of when he signed the restrictive abortion law last year which included draconian and punitive provisions he claimed not to like, saying in effect that, because they were part of the budget bill, “What else could I do?” It will be left to voters this fall whether they’re willing to accept his level of support for women’s reproductive health that is at best tepid and clearly toothless.
