This week, The Sentinel’s editorial board begins presenting its views of political races this fall and its candidate endorsements. These views are based on editorial board interviews with candidates — which are on the record and can be viewed at www.sentinelsource.com/vote — and the board’s research into the candidates’ records and positions. The views expressed in these and all our editorials are solely those of the editorial board, which operates separately from those responsible for The Sentinel’s local news coverage.
Despite considerable renovations to the state’s Executive Council map by Republican redistricting experts, the Monadnock Region continues to fall within Districts 2 and 5. In both districts, the incumbents are running for re-election, and in both cases, their prospects were strengthened under the new map.
However, the two could hardly be more opposite in approach, and only one deserves to return to the council.
In District 2, Councilor Cinde Warmington, a Concord health-care attorney, won a seat two years ago that stretched from Hinsdale to the Seacoast, and which had previously been gerrymandered to become the lone comfortably Democratic district. In her two years as the only Democrat on the council, Warmington has still been able to carve out a reputation as a councilor who is prepared, thoughtful and willing to tackle any issue regardless of the political odds. She hasn’t flinched in having to stand up to her four GOP colleagues and the governor at times. But strangely, Warmington has perhaps found herself siding with the governor against the GOP majority of the council almost as often as the reverse.
Such was the case when the council’s GOP majority shot down funding for Planned Parenthood and other women’s health agencies — funding that, until recent Republican councilors brought anti-abortion ideology into the decision-making even though the funding couldn’t be used for abortion services, had been approved routinely. And it was the case when three of those same councilors refused funding for sexual education for at-risk young people.
Warmington does her homework. As a councilor, she made a point of talking to staff in state agencies about contracts before they arrived at the council’s table. That allowed her to spot a budgeting error made by Department of Health and Human Services staff causing $862,000 less to be budgeted for shelter services that help more than 20 organizations, including Hundred Nights Inc. and Southwestern Community Services. Months after Warmington sounded the alarm, Gov. Sununu picked up the cause. Sadly, the council majority didn’t push for the funds to be restored, and lawmakers refused to amend the budget to include the missing funds.
Before taking on the position, she studied issues relevant to the Monadnock Region communities she would be representing: She traveled the Connecticut River to view firsthand the bridges in need of repair or replacement and spoke with Sen. Jay Kahn about the region’s broadband needs.
Warmington faces Republican state Sen. Harold French of Franklin. French appears cut from the same mold as the current GOP councilors. He recently said he, too, would block state funding for women’s health used for cancer screenings, contraceptives as well as testing and treatment for sexually transmitted diseases. He said that’s because Planned Parenthood opposed the state’s new abortion ban, from which he said he inferred the organization “feels abortions should be allowed right up to and after the time of birth.”
He cynically said of the ban, “The Republicans voted to protect the rights of women to have abortions up to 24 weeks.” Sure. Protecting a right they already had, and then some.
We’ll take the councilor who does her homework and researches her stances over the glass-24-weeks-full guy who instinctively equates supporting women’s health services with supporting abortion even after birth.
In District 5, David Wheeler has traded that seat with Nashua’s Debora Pignatelli for most of this century. This year Pignatelli chose not to run, instead serving as fiscal agent for his opponent, Democrat Shoshanna Kelly, a Nashua alderman.
Wheeler has long made no bones about his intention not to fund any program — no matter how valuable and cost-effective — that has any whiff of being abortion-related. It’s a shame the Milford tree farmer refuses to focus on fiscal vigilance, because he knows Granite State government. A former member of both the N.H. House and Senate, he’s knowledgeable and serious about the role and not shy about putting in the required effort.
Beyond his abortion litmus test, Wheeler led the recent revolt against a funding program aimed at reducing teen pregnancies that the council has approved for years — first saying he needed to see the curriculum, then, told the program requires parental consent, said he wanted to see the consent form. He continued to hold up the funding again this past week. That’s beyond voting your conscience; it’s petulant, harmful obstinance.
Alderman is a legislative function, equivalent to Keene’s city councilors. And Kelly’s campaign has at times sounded as if she intends to drive policy from her council seat. We’d prefer councilors stick to their constitutional tasks of state contract oversight and executive appointments and let the governor and Legislature make policy, but that horse appears to have left the barn long ago.
If that’s the case and partisan politics are now part and parcel of the council’s functioning, we’d prefer the candidate whose stated goals are to safeguard women’s health care, strengthen schools, make housing more affordable and protect the environment.
And that’s Kelly.
