The process of removing a decades-long stain from the process of blood donation is winding down, but not yet quite settled for many.
The issue began with the AIDS epidemic in the mid-1980s. During that frightening time, science was racing to keep up with both new, deadly health threats and rampant misinformation about the transmission of the human immunodeficiency virus. One thing that became apparent: It could be transmitted through sexual contact, or by the transfusion of blood. At the time, however, there was no way to screen blood for HIV.
With evidence also pointing to the incidence of AIDS being higher among gay men, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration — which sets guidelines for blood donation — opted to institute an outright ban on blood donation from gay and bisexual men — what was termed “men who have had sex with other men” — and women who had had sex with those men. Whether that was discriminatory or simply the best policy the agency could enact to protect transfusion recipients at the time is debatable.
But science marches on, and 20 years later, it was possible to screen for HIV in blood — or, rather, for the antibodies in the blood that form to fight HIV. Those antibodies are plentiful enough to show up in blood screening after about eight weeks. So the FDA rescinded the lifetime ban on donating. However, they replaced it with a one-year deferral period; that is, one could not donate unless they had abstained from sex for a full year.
That deferral was placed on gay and bisexual men and women who’d had sex with these men. But many, if not most, gay and bisexual men spend much of their adult lives in monogamous, committed relationships and whose blood would therefore not be difficult to accurately screen. Conversely, plenty of cisgender men and women might pose a hazard due to riskier sexual behavior, but weren’t being asked the same question or denied the chance to give blood.
Essentially, blood donation was, at a time when science knew better, being restricted based on who you were, not how you behave.
Stunningly, it’s taken nearly another two decades for the FDA to change course (though it did reduce the abstention period to 90 days in 2020).
Last year, the FDA announced it was looking to update its guidelines, mainly with an eye toward expanding the pool of potential donors. The agency quickly dropped its restriction on donations from people who spent time in certain European countries between 1980 and 2001 — meant to protect the blood supply from variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, believed to be derived from mad cow disease. The FDA dropped that restriction last year, and the Red Cross followed suit in October. This eligibility change will allow hundreds of thousands of individuals who were previously ineligible to give blood or platelets, including many in the military who served overseas.
Changing the guideline keeping gay and bisexual men from donating is taking longer. The FDA announced those proposed guideline changes in January.
New questions in the process will require potential donors to defer donating if they have had a new, or more than one, sexual partner in the past three months and have had anal sex in the past three months. It also tweaked language relating to having had treatment for HIV.
The change removes a longstanding bias against gay and bisexual men, who had been singled out as unsuitable donors. Now, the caveat is instead placed where it belongs — on risky sexual behaviors rather than a specific group whose actions may or may not have posed a risk.
The change became official May 11. That doesn’t mean those previously prohibited from donating suddenly can, however. The American Association of Blood Banks notes each donation organization will have to study and implement the new guidelines. This includes revamping donor history questionnaires — which, in a somewhat circular process, have to then be approved by the FDA — and training staff. So while some blood banks may soon be changing their process to a less discriminatory one, it could take to the end of the year for others.
The American Red Cross dominates blood donations in New England. Aside from some hospitals, it’s about the only player available for those who want to donate their blood. So far, the organization hasn’t said when it will change its procedures and guidelines, though it has signaled it will do so.
The guideline changes stand to open blood donation to millions more Americans, which should ease some consciences and increase supplies.
