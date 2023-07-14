Are economic sanctions racist? Apparently, to some, they are when they’re applied to Israel. So runs the logic behind an executive order Gov. Chris Sununu signed into law last week, prohibiting the state from doing business with companies participating in an international economic boycott against Israel.
The order mirrors a legislative effort in House Bill 339, which was tabled earlier this year by the N.H. House. Both are in response to the BDS — boycott, divestment, sanctions — movement, which aims to pressure Israeli businesses in order to pressure the Israeli government to change its policies and practices regarding Palestinians in the country.
The major issue with the BDS movement is that it’s become conflated — in perspective and reality — with antisemitism. What ought to be a reasonable protest of the actions of the Israeli government has become inextricably tied to attacks on Jews in general. In part, this is because so many people see the country and its majority’s culture — religious and otherwise — as one. This is a mistake. The actions of a government must be viewed as just that, and no more. However, as former state Rep. Paul Berch noted during the signing, those behind BDS include not only political protesters, but antisemites as well. Thus, it’s easy to categorize the movement as discriminatory in nature, even if it makes credible points.
But, looking beyond the merits of this particular political/cultural issue, we find it interesting Sununu would leap to the economic defense of Israel after making a huge issue of not allowing state-connected investment funds to do so. You might recall the governor’s previous executive order banning the consideration of environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors for state fund investments. It was only three months ago, after all.
In that order, Sununu took aim at “wokeness,” the popular conservative boogeyman of this election cycle. He noted funds are beholden to their shareholders first and only, and must put maximizing profits above all else. So no place for considering the morality of investment targets. No accounting for efforts to curb climate change, reduce discrimination or lessen the clout of rogue regimes. Profits first. Profits only.
Until last week, when suddenly Sununu decided protests of Israel’s actions are somehow sufficiently beyond the pale to warrant putting this social issue above economic factors. Whatever your feelings on the BDS movement, it clearly falls under the ESG umbrella.
“This isn’t just about people from Israel or the Jewish-American community, it’s about our kids getting the right message that you have to stand up against hate, you have to stand up against discrimination, you have to be part of a constructive solution to bring folks together,” Sununu said in signing this latest order.
We’re not sure this particular order sends that exact message, though the message itself is a great one to promote. But moreover, we wonder why this message in this case is of more value to the governor than similar stances against racism, homophobia, misogyny and other social ills, which underpin the ESG movement.
Funny, too, that he didn’t take that “standing up to hate” position when he signed legislation in 2021 banning discussion in schools of such “divisive” concepts as race and gender differences and how minorities are treated.
It’s almost as if the governor is playing politics, rather than demonstrating the courage of any convictions.
