About 4,000 New Hampshire residents identify as Native American, according to a recent article by the Granite State News Collaborative, but they feel invisible — “like a great big rubber eraser literally has taken the history,” says Anne Jennison, chair of the state’s Commission for Native American Affairs.
In fact, the Abenaki, “people of the dawn land,” spent many years underground in their native Quebec, Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont, hiding their identity to escape ethnic persecution which began with Colonial-era government bounties on their scalps.
Another egregious example is the Vermont Eugenics Survey of 1925 to 1936, aimed at bolstering “good old Vermont stock,” which targeted as “undesirable” Native Americans, along with French Canadians, people of color and the poor. In some cases, this project led to state-sponsored sterilization of several hundred of the state’s Abenaki, rural poor and others deemed unfit by the state to procreate, according to a 1999 Associated Press report about the survey.
Since 2011, Vermont has conferred state recognition on four Abenaki tribes, all part of the Wabanaki Confederation. Five Wabanaki tribes in Maine have gained federal recognition.
But in New Hampshire the story is different. Jennison told Granite State News Collaborative reporters that “concerted efforts” continue to promote the idea that indigenous people no longer exist in the state, home to the Abenaki for centuries. Massachusetts attempted a similar erasure of the Wampanoag, but those efforts eventually failed as tribe members persisted across decades to gain recognition, which the federal government finally granted in 2007.
Melissa Ferretti, chair of the Herring Pond Wampanoag Tribe in Plymouth, Mass., told WGBH’s Adam Reilly in May, that she felt invisible growing up in the town where bloodlines to the Mayflower are celebrated. “It [was] extremely difficult … growing up, to not even really understand who I was as a person [or] know much about my indigenous heritage, and to have to hide that,” Ferretti said, “and to each day take the bus to [the] Plymouth school system, and to drive by Myles Standish State Forest, full well knowing that he was not someone to praise.”
New Hampshire is the only state in New England without any state or federally recognized tribes. It doesn’t even have a mechanism for tribes to apply for recognition. Further, it hasn’t established Indigenous Peoples’ Day or called for the banning of mascots seen as disrespectful to Native Americans.
And this year, a bill introduced in the state Legislature to acknowledge that the land the state is built upon is Native American homeland failed in the House of Representatives by a vote of 183-151. Proponents of the bill said it was a symbolic opportunity to put a “historical footnote … that this land was once occupied by our ancestors” — for more than 10,000 years. Opponents worried the bill might be construed as an avenue for future land claims.
In 2010, the state established a Commission for Native American Affairs, but the commission has existed since its inception with no budget, office or staff.
What does that say? If it isn’t outright trying to expunge a blot on state history, then New Hampshire is at least guilty of not taking seriously the plight of indigenous people who occupied this land well before white settlers. It should be noted that the Abenaki name has been appropriated for various commercial and other ventures in the state over the years.
The Abenaki from northern New England and southern Quebec are the western relatives of other Wabanaki groups in that region, including the Maine tribes of Passamaquoddy, Penobscot, Maliseet and Mi’kmaq, according to the University of Massachusetts-Boston. Abenaki people living in northern New England today include extended family bands that have remained in their traditional territory such as the Lake Champlain Valley, Lake Memphremagog, the Connecticut River Valley and the White Mountains.
One of the top goals of New Hampshire’s Commission for Native American Affairs is to overcome the widespread perception that the Abenaki have disappeared from the state. However, many believe that achieving recognition in a state that now prohibits schools or governmental agencies from teaching that certain groups of people are inherently racist, sexist or oppressive in other ways would be an uphill battle — even with funding and staff.
