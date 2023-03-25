As trial lawyers are taught: If the facts are against you, argue the law; and if the law is unfavorable, argue the facts. With both facts and law against New Hampshire in the long struggle to address the state’s practice of prolonged emergency-room boarding of mental-health patients, Gov. Chris Sununu proposed a third option: change the law. While at it, he also wants to shift blame for the current shameful situation to the state’s hospitals. That should fool no one.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.