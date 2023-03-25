As trial lawyers are taught: If the facts are against you, argue the law; and if the law is unfavorable, argue the facts. With both facts and law against New Hampshire in the long struggle to address the state’s practice of prolonged emergency-room boarding of mental-health patients, Gov. Chris Sununu proposed a third option: change the law. While at it, he also wants to shift blame for the current shameful situation to the state’s hospitals. That should fool no one.
The ER boarding crisis is at least 10 years in the making. It’s largely a product of a shortage of in-patient psychiatric treatment beds for those experiencing mental health crisis. But it’s compounded by a nationwide dearth of mental-health professionals, low insurance reimbursements and New Hampshire’s competitively inadequate Medicaid reimbursement rate, all of which have left the state’s mental-health facilities understaffed and at a recruiting and retention disadvantage.
Despite the growing severity of the ER boarding crisis — reports surfaced of involuntarily detained patients languishing for up to four weeks in ERs before placement at a suitable treatment facility — the state resisted tackling the problem until a series of adverse rulings in state and federal court cases dating back to 2018. Those have resoundingly established that ER boarding violates the law, particularly the individual rights of many being involuntarily detained.
Goaded into action, the state at last took serious steps beginning in 2021. The court system, working with the Sununu administration, streamlined involuntary detainment procedures to address concerns that patients’ due process rights were being violated. And, with a heavy reliance on federal pandemic funding, the administration embarked on a number of steps to add psychiatric bed capacity.
Those efforts continue. On Wednesday, the Executive Council approved an agreement with the SolutionHealth system, which includes hospitals in Manchester and Nashua, to invest $15 million of federal pandemic funding to support its construction of a new 120-bed mental-health facility in south-central New Hampshire. After consolidation with existing facilities, that would increase capacity by about 80 beds. The new facility, the administration says, “will prioritize the needs of involuntary patients.”
The council also approved spending another $1 million of federal pandemic funding to support construction of five beds at Lebanon’s Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital for involuntary patients.
Sununu and his administration deserve credit for ramping up efforts to increase treatment capacity to address the ER boarding crisis. And they are also to be applauded for continuing to stress the importance of making mental health treatment more available and accessible in more communities around the state.
But capital spending to add acute-care psychiatric beds and facilities won’t end the ER boarding crisis if the staffing riddle isn’t also solved. The double whammy of a nationwide shortage of trained professionals and low insurance reimbursements, particularly due to the state’s low Medicaid reimbursement rate, led several of the state’s hospitals — including Keene’s Cheshire Medical Center — to close their psychiatric wings several years ago. And even now, New Hampshire Hospital, the state’s psychiatric facility, has two wings closed due to staffing challenges.
Rather than focusing on solving that ongoing issue, Sununu has now decided to heap blame on the hospitals for having joined a federal lawsuit four years ago to get the state to end ER boarding and for going to state court earlier this year to seek reimbursement for ER boarding costs that, they say, are the state’s to bear. In the former, a federal judge’s ruling last month confirmed the ER boarding practice is illegal and ordered the state and the hospitals to work out a solution.
Sununu may continue to rail at the hospitals for, as he says, not “want[ing] to be part of the mental health solution,” but, more insidiously, he quietly proposed legislation that would remove the state’s obligation to immediately move involuntarily committed patients in mental health crisis out of ERs and would force hospitals to provide beds for involuntary psychiatric admissions. For now, cooler heads in the House have removed those proposals.
Cooler heads — and, undoubtedly, state money — will be necessary. Sununu’s emphasis on community-based solutions to address the state’s mental health system’s needs, including the ER boarding crisis, is a sound one. But that comes at an ongoing cost, and relying on the federal gravy train to add bed capacity in the future won’t address the near-term ER boarding situation or ensure there’s ongoing staffing for those beds and for providing the enhanced community-based mental health care that would ease the burden on acute-care facilities.
The state’s Community Behavioral Health Association has asked for an increase of more than 20 percent in the Medicaid reimbursement rate, which they say will enable them to pay competitive wages at the state’s community mental health centers, N.H. Bulletin recently reported. Sununu’s budget calls for only a 3.1 percent increase.
In criticizing the hospitals when speaking to reporters earlier this month, the governor was quoted by InDepthNH as saying, “It’s not about dollars. We have the money.” If that’s so, shouldn’t he show us the money and stop trying to scapegoat the hospitals?
