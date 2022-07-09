One of the realities of an ever-more-complex world is the growing bureaucracy with which we all must deal. Technology makes things easier on one hand, while subjecting us to added stress — usernames, passwords, privacy issues, etc. — at the same time. Corporations and government keep expanding, their growth and our reliance on them outpacing any reasonable attempts to keep our lives in order. More people meansthe need for more programs, with more required paperwork and more ways in which to trip up.
Not all of this is negative. The size and power of the federal and state governments are what allows them — when political forces allow — to lift and aid those in need. Take Medicaid, for example. Created in 1965, it’s the largest health insurance program in the nation, providing assistance to nearly 75 million low-income or disabled Americans. It does so under a shared-cost model between the federal government and the states.
The biggest catch, often, is that each state has the ability to decide — within certain federal frameworks — eligibility, the types of services it will cover, and reimbursement rates. States with more conservative legislatures tend to offer less and make the hurdles higher for both eligibility and reimbursement.
Under the Affordable Care Act, states had the option of expanding coverage, with the federal government paying the lion’s share of that extra cost. In New Hampshire, that expansion occurred, though reluctantly, adding upward of 50,000 to the ranks of the insured. Since the outset of the COVID pandemic, the number of those insured under that expansion has ballooned by more than 70 percent; the number of those insured through the standard Medicaid grew by 20 percent.
The reason for those surges is twofold. First, the virus that took more than a million U.S. lives so far and affected countless others drove many who had shunned the program to sign up. Second, states were prohibited under the federal public health emergency order from dropping anyone, or even making them undergo the usual annual eligibility review. In exchange, the federal government gave states extra money to cover the enrollment increases.
But that emergency order won’t last forever, which brings us to the present. Medicaid recipients don’t get this federal/state aid for nothing. Their “cost” — as is the case so often these days — is to keep up with the paperwork. In this case, they’re required to renew their eligibility every year.
Except since they haven’t had to do that during COVID, many simply haven’t responded to the state’s urging to get it done before the emergency order ends — currently expected to occur in October.
“We want to make sure that when (the federal health emergency) has ended, nobody that should be covered loses their benefits,” Henry Lipman, the state’s Medicaid director, told the N.H. Bulletin. The state Division of Medicaid Services has been trying to contact enrollees to do the required paperwork before they find themselves cut off from the program. The campaign has included texts, emails, phone calls, community events, social media — they’ve even sent out pink letters to enrollees, to heighten visibility.
Nearly 90,800 Granite Staters could lose Medicaid benefits if they don’t renew. Some of those definitely will, because they won’t qualify once the emergency order is lifted. But most could stay on the program if they do their part.
So far, the state and an array of social service partners have reached tens of thousands of those recipients, but many remain out of contact. That’s not an uncommon occurrence for the population served by the program. And that’s a reason advocates such as N.H. Legal Assistance say the state ought to be looking to simplify the renewal process — to ensure those who need the help get it.
Though it’s been a long, hard fight in Concord, state officials — including conservatives — have been more amenable to providing health care to those who have previously lacked it. Gov. Sununu just signed a law that will add dental coverage for adults on Medicaid, legislation that had bipartisan support.
Perhaps the tilting toward generosity has been in response to the original Medicaid expansion debate, and accompanying calls from the state’s medical providers to step up. They explained in clear terms that the more Granite Staters who have medical access, the lower overall costs will be for everyone.
It almost makes one wonder why we don’t have health-care coverage for everyone.
