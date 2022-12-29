Less than a week after this newspaper ran an editorial calling on the state to streamline its confusing application process for emergency energy assistance, we have learned that the program has yet to disburse a penny to anyone who isn’t on its regular energy assistance rolls.
The N.H. Bulletin reported on Dec. 22 that the new program, meant to provide additional help to New Hampshire residents who face soaring home heating and power bills this season, had not yet opened.
Perplexing, then, is Gov. Chris Sununu’s statement on Dec. 7 that the state was seeing less uptake of the program than expected, along with N.H. Department of Energy Deputy Commissioner Chris Ellms’ conjecture that late autumn’s mild weather might be a factor.
“There’s a lot of money available,” Sununu said at the press conference.
News flash: It’s impossible to receive money that hasn’t been released.
Now winter is officially here; ice is forming. Furnaces are cycling regularly, and with home heating oil at well over $4 a gallon, residents seeking help to pay the bills are probably wondering what happened to the promised assistance money. At the state level, the left hand appears not to know what the right is doing.
Separate from regular energy assistance programs like the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP), the state’s emergency program was designed to provide a one-time payment of $200 toward electric bills and $450 toward heating fuel to households earning between 60 and 75 percent of the state median income. For an individual, 75 percent of the state median income is $48,711; for couples, it’s $63,699; for a family of four, $93,676.
Consumer advocates say the state Department of Energy hasn’t informed the public about when the program will open and when they can expect assistance. The energy department told the N.H. Bulletin the program is on track to open by the end of the year — which, for anyone counting, will be here in a couple of days, which is at least a week later than the deep freeze the state saw leading up to Christmas.
Ellms reportedly pushed back on the idea that the program is behind schedule. In an email to the N.H. Bulletin, he said the program hasn’t yet opened because additional software had to be developed for tracking and reporting purposes.
Meanwhile, the numbers show uptake of the program is actually higher than Sununu had implied — or inferred, depending on the source of his information. The community action programs responsible for administering energy assistance have reported a substantial increase in applications this year, according to the N.H. Bulletin. For example, Southern New Hampshire Services Community Action Program has received about 2,500 more applicants than in previous years, when between 800 and 1,000 new households would apply for help.
The state Legislature allocated $42 million to the emergency energy assistance program in September, using surplus funds largely made possible by federal COVID relief aid. Lawmakers intended to get the money to those in need as quickly as possible, certainly before January, which now appears to be the target date.
The advice from those on the ground: If you think you qualify for assistance, apply to your local Community Action Agency as soon as possible, so you will be ready to receive money when the state finally gets around to releasing it.
In Cheshire and Sullivan counties, call 603-352-7512 for the Keene office and 603-542-9528 for the Claremont office. For western Hillsborough County, call Southern New Hampshire Services at 603-924-2243.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.