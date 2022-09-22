In a welcome show of bipartisanship, the Legislature last week did the right thing when it improved a proposal by Gov. Chris Sununu to tap the state’s surplus to address soaring energy costs. That is good news for the state’s more vulnerable citizens and comes at a time when they’re facing sticker shock from the latest electric rate increases.

