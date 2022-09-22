In a welcome show of bipartisanship, the Legislature last week did the right thing when it improved a proposal by Gov. Chris Sununu to tap the state’s surplus to address soaring energy costs. That is good news for the state’s more vulnerable citizens and comes at a time when they’re facing sticker shock from the latest electric rate increases.
The backdrop is, of course, the sharp rise in the price of goods and services the country has experienced this year, especially in the energy sector. This has hit New Hampshire particularly hard because of its overreliance for electricity generation on natural gas, the cost of which has soared even more astronomically. The result is Granite Staters face seemingly unprecedented increases in heating costs this winter and are just this month receiving their first electric utility bills that, for most, will include a doubling of the supply charge.
The blame-laying has been predictable. Republicans point to excessive spending and other policies of the Biden administration and Democrats in Washington. Democrats counter that natural gas and other inflationary costs are far more attributable to the war in Ukraine and that the refusal by Sununu and other Concord Republicans to diversify the state’s energy mix and encourage competition from renewables has left New Hampshire especially exposed to the run-up in natural gas prices.
Fortunately, both sides moved beyond the finger-pointing long enough to take action. In June, Sununu floated a proposal to use $60 million of the state surplus to give all consumers a one-time $100 credit on their electric bills, having previously announced a plan to use $7.5 million of leftover federal LIHEAP money to assist low-income households with their power bills. Both funding sources were available largely due to the federal coronavirus aid that flowed into the state during the last biennium.
In July, a one-time $405 credit for those lower-income households received Executive Council blessing, but questions arose whether the $100-credit-for-all proposal — which would provide little relief beyond the first month or so — should be better targeted. For example, in a council meeting, Republican Ted Gatsas voiced concern that the plan would doubly benefit residents owning two homes and be a windfall to out-of-staters with a New Hampshire vacation home and hoped it could be better aimed at those less able to absorb the cost increases.
The Legislature heard those concerns, and in a special session last week approved with strong bipartisan support a bill introduced by Rep. Steven Smith, R-Charlestown, which Sununu promptly signed. It will use $35 million of the state surplus to provide $450 in heating assistance and $200 in electric aid to households making 60 to 75 percent of the state median income — the band just above the maximum level to qualify for LIHEAP and other state assistance programs. The bill also includes a separate part of Sununu’s original proposal to spend an additional $7 million of the surplus to bolster the state’s Electric Low-Income Program fund that assists those making less than 60 percent of median income. According to the state Department of Energy income guidelines, the maximum gross annual income for eligibility would be $38,969 for a single person and $74,941 for a family of four.
Kudos, then, to Gov. Sununu for starting the discussion and to the Legislature for revising the plan to better aid those who will most feel the pain of the heating and electric cost increases. Still unaddressed, however, is the current state leadership’s unwillingness to address the long-term problem of overreliance on natural gas and other fossil fuels. As welcome as last week’s legislation is in the near term, it also kicks the energy-policy can further down the road — and beyond the point when the infusion of federal coronavirus funding that underlies the measure will end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.