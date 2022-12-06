In an unusual move, the N.H. Preservation Alliance has placed traditional skilled-worker trades on its Seven to Save list for 2022. The annual list typically includes significant properties that need attention, but this year it also includes workers who swing hammers, wield trowels and connect wires.
The NHPA announced the list in October at an in-person event at historic Belknap Mill in Laconia. What are also referred to as historic or preservation trades join six other entities on the list: Bean Tavern in Raymond, Old Carroll County Courthouse in Ossipee, the Flying Yankee passenger train in Lincoln, Hill Center Church in Hill, St. John’s Methodist Church in Jefferson and Stone School in Newington.
Seven to Save is NHPA’s version of an endangered species list, and it’s a shame that workers in the skilled trades have made their way onto it. This is the result of elevating “college for all” above other options, such as trade schools and apprenticeships.
The shortage of skilled labor has become a nationwide concern as many trade workers enter retirement while the demand for their skills remains high. The shortage has resulted in long wait times for masons, plumbers, electricians and others needed for renovation or restoration projects, and given New England’s aged housing stock, the problem is unlikely to disappear anytime soon.
A survey conducted in July across Maine, New Hampshire, New York and Vermont revealed that 86 percent of participants think young people are discouraged from entering the trades, yet 96 percent say the trades provide a fulfilling career path. Historic property owners, preservation advocates and those involved in maintaining older buildings were invited to participate in the survey conducted by The Northeast Regional Initiative for the Preservation Trades, a collaborative led by the University of New Hampshire Cooperative Extension, which seeks to understand workforce development challenges, barriers, opportunities and successes in the Northeast region.
The NHPA says solutions to the skilled worker shortage include establishing paid internships and apprenticeships, highlighting preservation trades in high school vocational programs, encouraging those already in the general construction field to narrow their focus, and making it easier for those who are interested in a mid- or late-career change.
“We need to invest in our young people and the preservation trades so that these skills are passed on and tomorrow’s old house and barn owners can get the help they need,” NHPA said in a recently issued statement.
In an opinion column for Newsweek in June, Joel Kotkin, presidential fellow in Urban Futures at Chapman University in California, writes that our “hyper-focus” on college during the past two decades has led to this problem and “created twice as many bachelor’s degrees as jobs to employ those who have earned them.”
“Over 40 percent of recent graduates are underemployed, meaning that they’re working in jobs that don’t require their degree,” Kotkin writes. “Many graduate programs produce fancy degrees that never return the investment for an estimated 40 percent of master’s students, particularly those earning degrees outside the sciences, business, medicine and education.”
Among them, no doubt, are those now applying for student loan forgiveness. A recent graduate who has invested tens of thousands of dollars in a four-year degree in history, for example, is likely to be among the underemployed, earning an early-career median salary of $38,000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. The average amount of student loan debt hovers around $30,000.
In contrast, a licensed journeyman electrician with 600 hours of electrical instruction and 8,000 hours of practical experience earns an average annual salary of $56,364 in New Hampshire, according to ZipRecruiter.
Since 2006, the NHPA’s Seven to Save program has attracted attention and resources to irreplaceable landmarks around the state that are under-used or threatened by neglect, insufficient funds or unsympathetic development. In naming workers in the skilled trades to the list, the NHPA has recognized a vital resource that has certainly been threatened by neglect.
