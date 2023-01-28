It’s indeed discouraging that the effort to end the involuntary detention in hospital emergency rooms of patients who need acute mental health care has headed back to court.
The issue built to a crisis over the past years as increasing numbers of patients in mental-health crisis — driven by the ongoing opioid epidemic and worsened during the pandemic — as well as a lack of psychiatric beds and a severe shortage of mental-health providers led to the shameful practice of warehousing patients in hospital ERs until spots opened up for them in designated psychiatric treatment facilities, with some wait times approaching four weeks.
Even though state law entitles patients being held involuntarily to a probable cause hearing within three days, the state’s initial response was shocking, taking the position that the 72-hour clock didn’t start ticking until the patient was transferred to a psychiatric bed. With insufficient beds available at New Hampshire Hospital or elsewhere, patients needing acute care were left in a Kafkaesque limbo of escalating ER detention periods without access to the facilities or staff expertise to provide necessary care. The result: inadequate treatment of patients in crisis, increasing strains on ER-care for other patients — including safety concerns — and heightened burnout of overburdened ER staffs.
It took two lawsuits to force the state to pull its head out of the sand, following a 2021 Supreme Court ruling that the 72-hour clock starts when the patient’s involuntary detainment begins, not when the state can make a bed available. And, to its credit, the state’s response to the ruling was encouraging. Among its initiatives were steps to open up more beds at New Hampshire Hospital, acquiring Hampstead Hospital, which specializes in child and young-adult psychiatric care, and taking steps to relocate patients with less acute needs to long-term-care facilities. Notably, these were heavily reliant on federal pandemic funding.
But the staffing nut remains to be cracked. With a nationwide dearth of mental-health providers, the only near-term option for the state is to set compensation rates to compete for scarce licensed professionals and to increase its Medicaid reimbursement share to one that’s competitive with other states. That requires an ongoing spending commitment by the state from its own resources which it’s been unwilling to make, and ER boarding of patients and unacceptable wait times continue while meaningful numbers of psychiatric beds remain empty for lack of staff. As of Jan. 24, the state reported 42 adults and 11 children being held in ERs or correctional facilities awaiting a bed to open up, yet New Hampshire Hospital has 31 of its 184 beds closed for staffing reasons.
No wonder, then, that a group of hospitals frustrated by the state’s lack of progress, including Cheshire Medical Center and Monadnock Community Hospital in this area, have now taken the state to court, hoping for fines or other relief to be imposed that will force the state to provide the psychiatric care it’s obligated to. Cheshire Medical’s president and CEO Dr. Don Caruso minced no words in telling The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab why the hospitals have resorted to the courts: “The state is not going to follow the requirement that it care for these individuals without the court’s intervention. There have to be some fines ... [that are] substantial enough that the state will be moved to hire the necessary staff instead.”
How has the state responded? Apparently by putting its head back in the sand, if its initial court filing is any indication, incredulously asserting those being detained involuntarily in ERs are “in a stable and safe healthcare environment” and suggesting the hospitals are seeking a right to refuse the ER boarders treatment and force their care onto the state.
Caruso disputes the hospitals can deliver the “baseline mental health treatment” that the state’s response claims the involuntary patients are receiving and points out only the state is authorized to provide necessary medical intervention to unwilling patients. And the state’s hinting that, by going to court, the hospitals are seeking to force “inhumane” treatment on involuntary-admission patients is demeaning and entirely misses the point.
Rather, here’s the point: There’s a crisis in mental health care for patients who require involuntary detainment to receive the humane and adequate care they need and deserve, and the state needs to make available the financial resources so that it can deliver that care.
Doing the right thing shouldn’t require yet another lawsuit. The state should pull its head out of the sand once again and stop telling the hospitals to go pound sand.
