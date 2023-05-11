News that R.J. DiLuzio Ambulance Service was abruptly shutting down for good last week was a serious blow to the region, though the writing had been on the wall for some time. And while owners Robert and Linda DiLuzio made sure to strike deals with the city and Brattleboro-based Rescue Inc. to ensure existing customers wouldn’t lose coverage, the loss of one of the area’s major players in emergency services will surely resonate nonetheless.
It’s been six years since The Sentinel’s “Sounding the Alarm” series spotlighted the pressures on ambulance services in the region — both municipal and private. Even then, it was clear that demand, always on the rise, was outstripping the supply of both vehicles and trained staff.
That dynamic had been brewing for at least two decades, as a succession of services — Meadowwood, Marl-Harris, Lefevre Ambulance Service of Bellows Falls among them — has ceased operations. With smaller communities unable to foot the capital and personnel expenses of running an ambulance service, the weight of response has fallen increasingly on the remaining private firms, like DiLuzio and Rescue Inc., and on the larger municipal fire departments, such as Keene’s.
And, it was reiterated this week, the situation is not confined to the Monadnock Region. As The Sentinel’s Christopher Cartwright wrote: “A new report from the N.H. Ambulance Association states that the strain on the EMS network in the state ‘is escalating into a full state of emergency.’ ”
That statewide report cites a familiar contributor to the woes of ambulance services: low Medicare reimbursement rates. The vast bulk of revenue for these services — aside from what municipalities put into theirs — comes from charging patients for the services. And in most cases, much of that payment comes from health insurance. But as was noted back in the 2017 series, Medicare, Medicaid and private health insurance reimbursements don’t adequately compensate services for the care they provide. That makes it hard to attract and retain trained EMTs and paramedics.
If all this sounds dire, it is, but there are solutions. One is simply better funding for Medicare and Medicaid services, which ought to also push up private insurers’ reimbursements. Another is more ambulance services and EMTs — and here there is a serendipitous solution.
When the DiLuzios’ wish to retire first came to light, Cheshire County stepped up with an offer to purchase that company to run as a county-owned emergency medical service. That deal eventually fell through, but County Administrator Chris Coates and the commissioners — using federal pandemic aid funds for capital — opted to go ahead and start a service anyway. Cheshire EMS launched last November, headquartered in a new facility in Swanzey, adding 46 employees — 29 of them full-time — and a planned seven ambulances to the area’s EMS ranks.
What ought to be an absolute godsend for the region has gotten off to a somewhat shaky start, however. To begin, those numbers are not a net gain in EMTs for the region; the county has hired away some from area departments, which has rankled officials. Also, as the county service began approaching area towns to strike up coverage deals, it quickly ran afoul of the Keene Fire Department, upon whose toes Cheshire EMS did tread. It seems the city doesn’t welcome what is sees as competition — especially competition offering better rates — for area service agreements.
And when DiLuzio’s announced its closure last week, it was pretty notable that it chose Rescue Inc. — which will need to add a Keene facility — to augment the city’s service in covering its contracted communities, while eschewing the new county service.
Whether it’s out of allegiance to the city department, with whom DiLuzio has had a good working relationship for decades, or because of the buyout gone awry, the snub seemed obvious.
We wish the DiLuzios a well-earned retirement. And we welcome an expansion of Rescue Inc. in the region.
But if the old guard continues to view the new county-run service as a competitor instead of a partner and complementary player, the region and state will only see a further erosion of service at the expense of taxpayers, hard-working staff and, most of all, patients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.