News that R.J. DiLuzio Ambulance Service was abruptly shutting down for good last week was a serious blow to the region, though the writing had been on the wall for some time. And while owners Robert and Linda DiLuzio made sure to strike deals with the city and Brattleboro-based Rescue Inc. to ensure existing customers wouldn’t lose coverage, the loss of one of the area’s major players in emergency services will surely resonate nonetheless.

