We’re not sure what dynamic changed that nearly made it possible to update the state Secretary of State’s Office website, allowing voters better access to information and more ease in registering to vote, but we’re all for the website’s updating and are disappointed it now won’t happen.
To be sure, progress in this area has long been a situation reminiscent of the comical Pushmi-Pullyu from the “Dr. Dolittle” books and films — however hard the pull in one direction, there always seemed an equal pushback.
For years, the state lagged in providing access to state government through technology, though that’s gotten better. The state was recognized for its “citizen centric services” in the 2020 Center for Digital Government, Digital States Survey and garnered a solid “B” rating in that survey, largely based on its COVID dashboard. Just two years before, the state had received a “C+” rating.
Longtime Secretary of State Bill Gardner used to boast that among the top reasons New Hampshire elections were safe from potential attack is that so much of the state relies on paper ballots, which can’t be hacked into, rather than machines. He had a point, but there are also downsides to going so old-school, among them having to find enough people to hand count all those ballots when voting is done. In today’s world, filling those positions is proving more and more difficult.
Assistance in funding the purchase of and training for ballot-counting machines is one of the facets of Senate Bill 70, which passed both chambers of the Legislature easily, only to fall victim to a committee of conference disagreement Thursday. It would be an important tool as now-Secretary of State Dave Scanlan, Gardner’s successor, looks to modernize and replace those machines that have been in place in some communities — including in Keene — since 1993.
But upgrading ballot-counting is just a part of the benefits of SB 70. The major news in the bill — and one that shows a definite change in approach for the Granite State — is its intent to create, by January 2024, a new online portal through Scanlan’s office that would help voters easily change their party affiliation online and amend information in the voter file, such as their name and current address.
Most importantly, it would allow them to register to vote and request an absentee ballot online. That’s a huge shift forward in easing ballot access in a state whose political leaders have famously tried their best to suppress participation among voters — at least, voters who might be inclined to vote for the other guy. New Hampshire is currently one of only 11 states that don’t have online voter registration.
What inspired this sudden change of course? Well, to start, it’s not really that sudden. Scanlan and others have been working toward a revamped elections website for a long time. But two things occurred in the past couple of years that made it more attainable. One was Gardner’s retirement, which elevated Scanlan to the top elections post in the state, giving him more push — or pull — with the governor and Legislature.
Perhaps more importantly was that, like everyone else, the state went through a global pandemic. That situation forced the state, at least in 2020, to think differently about getting voters access to the polls. With social distancing measures in full force, Gardner and Scanlan — with Gov. Chris Sununu’s support and that of the Attorney General’s Office — decreed the state’s rules for absentee voting would allow for anyone who felt their health endangered by the coronavirus — in effect, everyone — could obtain an absentee ballot.
That change helped drive voter turnout to record levels, and when the pandemic had eased enough a year later for more people to vote in person, that concession was revoked, though many voters who hadn’t voted absentee before the pandemic have somehow continued to find reason to do so.
That’s helped spark demand from voters and advocates to make it easier to obtain ballots, make changes to a voter’s personal information and keep track of what information is in the official record — which can become a major issue if it’s inaccurate when a voter shows up at the polls. Those changes would be of particular value to voters with disabilities.
At least, they would have been had not House Republicans reversed course Thursday, seemingly over the funding for communities’ voting technology upgrades, effectively killing the bill for this session at the last minute.
But that officials on both sides of the aisle had, to that point, supported SB 70 is a good sign. When access for eligible voters is eased, we all benefit through increased participation in one of our most precious rights and responsibilities.
