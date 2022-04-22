Earth Day presents an opportunity to reflect on the many ways we’re trashing the planet, home to 7.9 billion people. In the U.S. alone, each person generates an average of 4.5 pounds of waste per day compared to 3.25 pounds in 1970, the year Earth Day began, according to an April 2020 article in Scientific American. The global average is about 2.6 pounds. We’ve made progress in some areas — reduced air pollution, for one — since the first Earth Day, but we’ve fallen short in others.
A review of recent New Hampshire headlines offers examples:
Saint-Gobain, a manufacturer of performance plastics, has signed an agreement to provide safe drinking water in perpetuity for about 1,000 properties surrounding its Merrimack site, after PFAS contamination attributed to air emissions from the facility was found in the water of area communities in 2016.
In New London, student members of the Kearsarge Regional High School Sustainability Club, who after months of campaigning succeeded in persuading town meeting voters this year to ban single-use plastic bags in the town, have learned the ban can’t be enforced because the state gives the town no authority to do so.
So-called “flushable” wipes continue to present problems by clogging the state’s sewer systems. This has led to a bill now working its way through the state Legislature to study proper labeling and disposal of these wipes.
Why is it that for so many innovations and conveniences we fail to predict the potential downstream harms to the environment? Collectively we have embraced (or at least accepted) plastic jugs and bottles instead of glass, single-use plastic bags, flushable wipes and many products that contain potentially harmful PFAS chemicals (per- and perfluoroalkyl substances), such as nonstick cookware, microwave popcorn bags, some cosmetics and stain-resistant coatings for carpets and upholstery, to name just a few. Expensive efforts are now underway to mitigate the adverse effects of these products.
New London’s failed bag ban highlights an issue for many Granite State municipalities wanting to ban single-use plastic bags: The state Constitution provides no home rule to allow enforcement of such a ban. To add further disappointment, shortly after the New London’s town meeting the N.H. House of Representatives tabled a bill that would have given towns the right to regulate paper and plastic bags, according to a Valley News report.
In the article, Rep. Dan Wolf, R-Newbury, who also represents New London, said that while he is in favor of limiting plastic, he doubts the state is ready for an outright ban because he believes “a reasonable alternative” isn’t readily available. Reusable shopping bags are, in fact, not only a reasonable alternative to single-use plastic bags, but are also readily available — even offered for sale in the checkout aisle of many stores.
“Flushable” wipes, which entered the mainstream in the early 2000s, are another convenience item that has become a major problem. Aaron Costa, Keene’s operations manager of drinking water and wastewater facilities, told Sentinel reporter Rick Green last week that all wipes should be thrown in the trash because they don’t break down the way toilet paper does. Now millions of tax dollars may have to be spent to install auger systems and screens to capture the wipes to keep them from clogging the systems.
On the issue of climate change, where worldwide response has been woefully inadequate, New Hampshire has been slower than other New England states to create goals for reducing greenhouse gas emissions and supporting a transition to green energy, according to a N.H. Public Radio report last week, but, in a positive development, the state’s new Department of Energy is expected to release its first update to the state’s 10-year energy strategy.
Like the rest of the world, New Hampshire is already seeing the effects of climate change in the form of wetter springs, summer heat waves and shorter winters. The federal Environmental Protection Agency says most of New Hampshire has warmed 2 to 3 degrees Fahrenheit in the last century. If we see that level of increase by 2100, we could be facing severe climate disruptions, according to recent global climate summits.
The good news is, there’s still time (though we’re quickly running out of it) to avert catastrophic climate change and further pollution of the planet. Absent governmental oversight, companies should take responsibility for assessing and preventing environmental harms of their products and practices, and consumers should question if a product’s convenience is worth the potential damage.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration lists 10 simple things individuals can do immediately:
Cut down on what you throw away. Reduce, reuse, and recycle.
Participate in community cleanup days.
Educate yourself about the importance of natural resources.
Use less water.
Choose sustainable products.
Buy less plastic and carry reusable shopping bags.
Use long-lasting, energy-efficient bulbs, which reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
Plant a tree (preferably native) to clean the air and combat climate change.
Choose non-toxic chemicals for the home and office to avoid sending harmful chemicals to waterways.
Bike more; drive less.
We would add another item to the list: Don’t flush wipes down the toilet.
These steps might seem too trivial to make a difference, but if every New Hampshire resident ticks off just one item on the list, that’s more than a million positive changes.
The late Gaylord Nelson, former governor of Wisconsin, U.S. senator and founder of Earth Day, said, “The ultimate test of man’s conscience may be his willingness to sacrifice something today for future generations whose words of thanks will not be heard.”