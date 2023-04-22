Every year since 1970, on April 22, environmentalists and others have “celebrated” Earth Day. We put the word in quotes because while there is some celebrating of everything our home planet provides us, the theme is more often one of caution, even despair — that we’re polluting the water, the air, the land, and more recently, that we’ve already, or soon will, set the Earth on a potentially unstoppable path toward destruction, through the emission of greenhouse gases that will lead to disastrous changes in our climate.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.