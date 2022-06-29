Home prices are expected to remain high as demand for property in New Hampshire continues to exceed supply, which is at a historic low, according to the president of the N.H. Association of Realtors. Adam Gaudet, NHAR president, recently told the N.H. Business Review, “Most sellers are still getting multiple offers and over-asking purchase amounts.”
So long as these market forces remain in play, the prospect of finding affordable housing is dim. This spells trouble not only for most first-time home buyers, but also for renters.
Predictably, property rentals in the Granite State are also scarce. The vacancy rate for long-term rental properties is under 1 percent statewide, according to a report issued earlier this year by the N.H. Housing Finance Authority.
And renting is becoming less affordable. The median monthly rent for a two-bedroom apartment in New Hampshire is just under $1,500, according to 2021 statistics provided by the NHHFA. That’s a 6 percent increase over the previous year.
The lack of housing has hampered the ability of some New Hampshire businesses to hire badly needed workers. The obvious solution: Create more housing.
The Keene City Council has advanced a proposal that would do just that in a canny way. The proposal would allow developers to create apartments “above the store.”
The council has proposed an amendment to existing building codes that would allow residential units above commercial buildings in the city’s Commerce District. The proposed change would permit buildings in this zone of up to four stories, or 56 feet, with apartments situated above businesses occupying the ground floor.
That’s the key: The residential units must be located above a commercial enterprise, such as a retail shop, fitness studio or café, for example. This symbiotic arrangement could provide a big boost to the local economy. The apartments would ease the worker shortage by making more housing available and at the same time bring people to the downtown area who would presumably spend their dollars at neighborhood businesses.
The city’s Commerce District — which includes West Street from about Ashuelot Street to the bypass, Key Road, Manchester Street and Ash Brook Road, along with pockets on Court and Washington streets as well as Park Avenue and Marlborough Road — currently doesn’t allow new residential uses, nor does it allow buildings of more than two stories, or 35 feet high.
“What staff have been doing is we have been going through the zoning districts outside of the downtown to identify opportunities to reduce barriers to housing developments and ways to promote other community goals,” Keene’s Senior Planner Mari Brunner said.
The matter has been referred to the city’s Planning, Licenses and Development Committee, which is expected to discuss the proposal July 13. Though already part of the city’s project-by-project site development process, potential effects on traffic and parking considerations should be part of the discussion.
The proposed zoning change would apply to both existing and new construction. So, if approved, multifamily dwelling units would be permitted in this district as long as the dwelling units are located above the commercial ground floor. New residential-only buildings wouldn’t be permitted in this zone.
The Commerce District doesn’t include the historic downtown. This should allay concerns that taller buildings will alter Keene’s character. In fact, the sort of development proposed might revitalize now-fallow areas of the city.
By reimagining uses of buildings in the Commerce District, this innovative proposal aims to address the housing crunch by creating incentive for developers to refurbish existing buildings — or construct new ones — that connect dwellers with sellers.
