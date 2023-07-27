There have been times this year that it seemed hard to imagine the Keene City Council making a firm decision on what should be included in the looming downtown infrastructure and improvement project. Though several times the council appeared close to making such a decision, something always pushed it off — potential new information, an uptick in opposition to one aspect or another. As recently as this month, it seemed as likely as not the councilors would put the project on the November election ballot as a referendum before making a final call.
And then … at its July 6 meeting, the council, amazingly, found common ground. From among the half-dozen or so proposed options, somehow one found favor with 14 of the 15 members. That plan was forwarded to the council’s Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure committee — which had previously recommended a different plan — and that panel unanimously, though with some obvious reservations, backed the so-called “multi-lane hybrid” design.
Last Thursday, the full council made it official — for now — in an 11-4 vote: The plan of choice is one that will expand Central Square, but otherwise keep that area pretty much as is, while adding bicycle lanes along Main Street between the parking spaces and the sidewalk, and traffic-slowing features at the Railroad Square/Gilbo Avenue intersection.
The plan has a lot to like, and some features not everyone is behind. “It’s not perfect, but it is a darn good compromise,” noted Councilor Catherine Workman at one meeting.
One major tweak that nearly won support of the council was an amendment to change from traffic lights at the West/Roxbury Street intersection to a small roundabout. That was in the plan originally chosen by the city’s task force on the project. Councilor Mike Giacomo proposed the change, saying statistics have shown roundabouts to be safer than intersections with traffic signals. That change had also generated much opposition during public discussions in the spring, and the council narrowly opted against it, 8-7.
The plan now moves back into the hands of city staff, who will iron out the stated goals and refine details, such as the timing of the lighted intersection, exact lane configurations and landscaping.
During that time, they’ll have the chance to address some issues that have been brought up over the past few meetings, such as whether to keep the current “slip lane” for those traveling south from Court Street who want to go around Central Square. How best to mark those bicycle lanes to ensure pedestrian safety is another sticking point, as is the number of trees that might have to be removed along Main Street as the center median is reshaped.
Public Works Director Kùrt Blomquist said he expects the project will be brought back before councilors again early next year. By that time, the actual cost of the project — estimates of which ballooned from about $7 million to well over $14 million during this year’s discussions — should be refined.
One cautionary note: while the general plan now seems settled, by the time staff returns it to the council, there will be a new mayor and, potentially, several new faces on the council. So there’s always the chance the body veers in a new direction at that point.
We hope not. The discussions and debate over what Keene’s downtown “ought to be” moving forward have been frustrating, but fruitful. And the plan as now constituted is, as Workman indicated, an acceptable compromise.
It’s time to move ahead, knowing there’s an end in sight, and begin focusing on other matters at hand.
