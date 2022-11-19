In a health care system everyone accepts is badly broken, it almost sounds idyllic: A primary care doctor who’s available almost nonstop? Who will spend a half-hour or more talking through your health concerns? And stress preventive care to stay ahead of major problems before they develop? How about an office that’s unconcerned with insurance, co-pays and deductibles?
If you’re thinking this sounds like the way health care ought to be — how it once was before HMOs, PPOs and EPOs, out-of-network expenses and pre-authorizations — you’re not alone. And best of all, it actually exists.
A few caveats, however. This model, called direct primary care, doesn’t really replace full health care plans — yet. It’s basically paying a monthly fee outside of your health insurance to get that extra, personal level of care from your primary physician.
If you need a colonoscopy or MRI, have an accident or serious illness, direct primary care providers may be able to help you navigate finding lower-cost alternatives, but you’re likely going to want the kind of coverage that comes with an HMO or PPO plan. A direct primary care plan might, for some, make it possible to get by with a lower-cost, catastrophic insurance plan rather than one that pays for a spectrum of services. But having a primary care provider who by design isn’t part of the insurer’s network may make it difficult to get referrals the insurer will honor.
Worse, in some instances, those with direct primary care plans might opt to go without additional insurance, seeking to pay out-of-pocket for any additional services. But that kind of uninsured care can end up costing everyone if the cost is too high for those patients and providers end up having to write off the services.
There are benefits to direct primary care, and not just for patients. One local nurse practitioner told Olivia Belanger of the The Sentinel’s Monadnock Region Health Lab she sees four to six patients a day, compared to the 22 per shift she used to see. Add in not having to deal with insurers and their rules and it’s a great deal less stressful for the providers.
For patients, the cost for the direct primary care plan ranges, in the Granite State, from $30 to $125 per month. That buys personal attention in a smaller, convenient setting. But that can add up over the course of a year to well over $1,000. That’s an expense many people can’t afford. Yet it’s a format that’s growing in popularity. Belanger found there are more than 1,850 of these practices in 48 states and Washington, D.C. The number of direct primary care clinicians increased 160 percent from 2017 to 2021, while the number of patients using the plans rose by 240 percent in that time.
But if it doesn’t tackle some of the bigger issues with our broken system — the cost of premiums, deductibles, in-network vs. out-of-network care, drug costs and the myriad mysteries of knowing what an extensive procedure will cost — then what value does direct primary care have beyond serving as a boutique health care option for those able to afford it?
Well, consider Taro Health. The direct primary care program serves Cumberland County residents in a direct primary care format, but with the addition of specialists through a partnership with MaineHealth.
The program is new, but co-founder and CEO Frank Wu said he’s hoping to eventually expand it to the rest of Maine, and beyond.
We’d guess the financials — how many people sign up; how much it costs; and how effective the plan is in providing the needed care — will determine whether it can viably expand. But in the meantime, it offers some competition of a different sort to the usual insurers, and to traditional primary care operations in that region.
There’s plenty of room to improve our health care system, especially in the area of access and costs. Direct primary care isn’t a new idea — it’s been around since at least the 1990s, and the concept began before health insurance was even a thing. But in the national landscape of fixing health care, it’s new to the discussion.
A wholesale fix of American health care is a dream, but even the ideas that have been put forth — universal coverage, for example — still come with flaws and challenges. It just may be that instead of a Big Fix, we’re going to have to tackle the issues in smaller bites.
Direct primary care, especially if adapted along the lines of what Taro Health is attempting, could help provide some of that bite.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.