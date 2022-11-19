In a health care system everyone accepts is badly broken, it almost sounds idyllic: A primary care doctor who’s available almost nonstop? Who will spend a half-hour or more talking through your health concerns? And stress preventive care to stay ahead of major problems before they develop? How about an office that’s unconcerned with insurance, co-pays and deductibles?

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.