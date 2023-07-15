The body is a funny ecosystem. As both Eastern and Western medicine have noted, problems in one area can often signal — even cause — issues elsewhere.
Take your mouth, for example. According to the Mayo Clinic, problems with oral health might contribute to various diseases and conditions, including endocarditis, an infection of the inner lining of your heart chambers or valves, cardiovascular disease, clogged arteries and stroke. Even pneumonia can be triggered by certain bacteria in the mouth. Further, periodontitis has been linked to premature birth and low birth weight.
It can go the other way, too. Gum disease can be a sign of diabetes. Periodontal bone and tooth loss can signal osteoporosis. Other conditions linked to oral health include eating disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, certain cancers and immune system disorders.
And, of course, there’s the immediate discomfort and trouble eating that poor oral health causes.
Given all that — and the enormous cost of treating conditions that might be lessened or even prevented by regular dental visits — it seemed quite logical that extending access to 88,000 New Hampshire adults lacking in regular dental health care would not only help them, it would benefit us all.
That was the thinking behind Keene Rep. Joe Schapiro’s bill to add adult dental benefits to the state’s Medicaid program. The bill, signed into law by Gov. Chris Sununu a year ago, was a $33.4 million investment in the overall health of Granite Staters and should also result in some savings from general health issues prevented.
It relies on a big contract with Northeast Delta Dental that went into effect in May, but also on other dentists in the state being willing to take on the patients at the Medicaid reimbursement rate approved by state leaders.
And there’s the rub.
So far, according to a report by the N.H. Bulletin, less than 15 percent of the state’s 850 dentists and oral surgeons have signed on. And fewer are actually taking patients. Even those involved in N.H. Smiles — which provides similar benefits for those under 21 — have set limits on how many adult patients they’ll accept through Medicaid.
Adding to the problem is that in some areas, there aren’t even enough dentists to punctually treat Granite Staters who have regular, commercial dental insurance.
Between a shortage of dentists, hygienists and dental assistants and, according to providers, Medicaid reimbursement rates covering just half the cost of many procedures, getting care for those who are now eligible isn’t going to be easy.
One step needs to be a push to raise those inadequate reimbursement rates. The powers that be in Concord have too often treated Medicaid — a federal-state partnership in which the costs are split, but the state gets to decide how the money is spent — as an economic drag, rather than a benefit for those in need. All along, the state has shorted providers in all areas of health care by setting too-low reimbursement rates. We’ve noted such in mental health and other areas. With the advent of an expanded Medicaid dental benefit, it’s now clear the issue extends to dentists as well.
But those inadequate rates don’t let dentists off the hook. Far too few are taking up the call to help those in need. Fifteen percent is a wretchedly low rate of uptake for the program.
Since it would be more problematic than beneficial for the government to step in and mandate acceptance of Medicaid patients, it’s up to the dental professionals themselves to make that call. And they must. Unlike general health professionals, most dental offices aren’t part of huge regional operations that can — and do — take the hit of low Medicaid rates as part of their social contract.
Still, they must step up. Any dentist will tell you, letting a small oral health problem fester and grow will eventually lead to major problems — and costs — down the line. The same goes for allowing a small segment of Granite Staters to suffer without dental care.
We’re all part of the same ecosystem, after all.
