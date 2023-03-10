Keene’s proposed downtown infrastructure project saw two significant developments last week — one substantive, the other procedural. The first — a likely delay in the project’s start until 2025 — will please some, but its full impact on taxpayers is uncertain. The latter — the City Council’s plans for making a decision — has ended up in a good place.
The project has long been in development but has only in recent months begun to get the attention from city residents such a significant undertaking needs. It will require ripping up downtown Main Street to replace sewer and stormwater systems dating back to the late 19th century that are at risk of failure. Other infrastructure upgrades will include essential broadband expansion and sidewalk improvements.
There’s no serious debate about the need for the infrastructure renovations, but the projected three-year timeline understandably worries downtown businesses, 50 of whom released a letter in mid-February seeking a delay in the project’s start until 2026. This, they said, would allow them time to better prepare for expected economic disruption when the main thoroughfare and sidewalks are torn up, deterring, they fear, consumers from traveling downtown.
Whether coincidentally or not, city staff reported last week the schedule has been pushed back to allow more time for seeking federal grants to offset more of the cost to Keene taxpayers. In an email to The Sentinel, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon said the postponement results from the council’s not yet having given direction on a preferred project plan, which has delayed final design, permitting and grant applications. With Dragon now estimating bids won’t go out until the end of next year, the project likely won’t begin until 2025.
Certainly for downtown businesses hoping to defer the project’s impact, that’s welcome news, even if the start date may not be delayed quite as long as they sought in their letter. The delay’s impact on taxpayers, however, remains to be seen.
Mayor George Hansel noted it would enable the city to maximize federal funding grants it can seek to support the project. But time is money, and the current $7 million estimated cost will surely escalate during the delay. It’s at best a roll of the dice whether any additional grant funding will offset the likely construction cost increase.
The now-delayed timeline is predicated on selecting a design concept for the project, and that will require the council to wrestle with its most controversial aspect — not whether to tear up downtown for essential infrastructure upgrades, but how to put it back together. In an inside-baseball squabble over council procedures, the council has been arguing over whether the current plan before it — the work product of an ad-hoc steering committee’s recommendation in December — should be addressed by the entire council or first by its Municipal Services, Facilities and Infrastructure committee.
That form-over-substance dispute came to a head at last Thursday’s council meeting. After an hour’s debate, the council settled on a middle path of holding a series of workshops where all councilors will be able to gather information and question the proposal. Afterward, the project will be forwarded to MFSI, which will make a recommendation to the full council before a final vote. As much as any compromise can, that path should satisfy those who feel the proposed plan should be presented equally to all councilors and those who advocate for following customary council procedure.
The best news, however, was that, before approving the compromise process, the council also voted to permit public comment at the council workshops. The downtown renovation is arguably the most significant project to be considered by the city in a generation or more, at least from the standpoint of its lasting impact on the downtown’s vibrancy, attractiveness, accessibility and businesses. A once-in-a-generation project so critical to the city — and the region — surely deserves as much opportunity for public input and as informed a decision by the city councilors as possible.
Councilor Kate Bosley summed it up appropriately when speaking in favor of holding the workshops, saying that with councilors having so many unanswered questions, there needs to be a forum to “ask our questions and all get the same answers ... [and then] look at what revisions might actually have consensus among us.” And, we’d add, that have public input and support.
The council workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, March 14, at City Hall at 6 p.m. All with an interest in downtown’s future should join the councilors to attend and participate.
