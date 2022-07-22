Secretary of State David Scanlan had the right idea when he formed a special committee on voter fraud this spring and charged it with addressing concerns about declining voter confidence and strengthening trust in New Hampshire’s elections. It will report recommendations for improving transparency and confidence in the voting process, but especially critical to its success will be whether the public sessions it’s holding statewide to present evidence and hear from citizens can stem the erosion of public faith in the state’s elections.
Its session held last week illustrates starkly that challenge.
The backdrop for the committee’s formation is of course the ongoing and debunked claims by former President Donald Trump, taken up by a disturbing number of leading Republicans, that the 2020 election was stolen from him through election fraud. Fanned by conspiracy theorists online and among right-wing media talking heads, those views have found some voice in New Hampshire and were further fueled here by a voting discrepancy in Windham. Though an extensive audit showed that discrepancy resulted from some improperly folded absentee ballots and not from AccuVote ballot-counting machine error — and that the Windham election outcome was not affected — this year’s legislative session saw a number of bills introduced to alter state elections, including to ban the use of the AccuVote machines and to mandate a full audit of the 2020 election, which Trump lost.
Scanlan and other state and local elections officials, joined by Gov. Chris Sununu, have continually maintained that New Hampshire’s elections are fair and the results accurate, and those recent measures died in the Legislature. But Scanlan has acknowledged that assurances from those legally obligated to conduct fair elections will not alone dislodge unfounded conspiracy theories. Hence, the special committee, whose challenge, Scanlan said in announcing it, is to raise public understanding of the state’s elections so that “it is much harder to create a situation where people can claim conspiracies.”
That job has been made harder by previous cries of wolf by some politicians and officials — including Sununu — to lay the groundwork for restricting voting access here and elsewhere. Oddly Scanlan, and his predecessor Bill Gardner, have backed those restrictions, even while debunking the voter-fraud claims upon which they were based.
At the committee’s meeting last week in Concord, an AccuVote machine was tested in a demonstration using both correctly and incorrectly marked ballots and passed without any flaws, including properly not counting ballots with stray marks on them or marked for more than one candidate. Committee co-chairman Brad Cook, who’s also head of the state Ballot Law Commission, said afterward the demonstration reinforced testimony and evidence the AccuVote machines are “probably more accurate than hand counts.”
That’s no surprise. The machines have been found to be more than 99 percent accurate — one witness before the Legislature in January put the accuracy at 99.7 percent. And election officials, including Keene City Clerk Patty Little, have noted that hand recounts have been more likely to be wrong than the machine counts, experience that’s consistent with a national study showing a 2 percent margin of error in hand counts.
The committee will hold additional public sessions into the fall — including one at Keene’s Public Library on Sept. 6 at 1 p.m. — before it reports findings and recommendations. Given the Windham situation, as well as minor ballot-mishandling situations in Bedford and Laconia that resulted from human error but did not affect election outcomes — one recommendation should be to give local election officials some latitude to conduct hand audits or similar testing to verify results.
But whether machine demonstrations, expert testimony and assurances from dedicated and respected public servants from across the political spectrum can dislodge the conspiracy-theorist lies about election fraud is the challenge. At last week’s meeting featuring the AccuVote machine test, one Manchester resident told the committee she has no confidence in the election system, all ballots should be hand-counted and the state’s 2020 election results should be audited. Another resident, from Windham, urged a need to guard against counterfeiting and, when asked for any evidence a counterfeit ballot had ever been cast in New Hampshire, instead demanded proof one had not.
And that’s the committee’s challenge in a nutshell. The drumbeat of election fraud claims emanating from the former president, who has a long history of crying voter fraud when he loses — earlier examples include unsubstantiated claims in 2016 that his primary losses to Sen. Ted Cruz in Iowa and Colorado were fraudulent and that he won the New Hampshire general election vote — have clearly so blinded some Americans that seemingly no amount of evidence or assurance that elections are conducted fairly and accurately will sway them. And if there are enough of those for whom there’s no convincing, the prospects for building voter confidence, and trust in government institutions generally, grow dimmer.
