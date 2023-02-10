A recurring scene of TV and film that many will recall is that of the prisoner released from detention. Often, a significant other or friend is waiting at the prison gate to spirit them back into society. In a few cases, a bus route runs past the prison and they can hop a ride. But sometimes, they simply walk out into the world and begin trudging on foot toward — well, whatever the story brings next.
County residents might not think of it much, but the same dynamics are at play here. Inmates — be they so for a night or a year — eventually get released from the county jail. Efforts are made to arrange a ride with someone they know, but that doesn’t always work out.
Remember, the jail is now on a lonely hill along a curve of Route 101 in a less-populated part of Keene. That’s a dangerous place to leave someone traveling on foot. And, in any case, if someone doesn’t have a ride, they probably need to get to the kind of services found in the center of town: a bus, taxi, or perhaps just a meal and housing short-term.
Which brings us to the debate at hand. At a recent City Council meeting, it came to light that city and county officials have been discussing how best to deal with those released from the jail after being held in protective custody for a day or so. Protective custody, a term familiar to some, means generally that the person was so intoxicated — via alcohol or another substance — that they’re deemed a danger to themselves or others. One might picture Otis the drunk from the old “Andy Griffith” show stumbling into the sheriff’s office and locking himself in a cell to sleep it off. Except in this case, they’re brought to the jail in custody, and the keys to the cell aren’t hanging on the wall to encourage self-service.
Anyway, the jail can only hold someone in protective custody for 24 hours. So they then have to be released. According to Superintendent Doug Iosue, staff tries to contact someone the person knows to collect them. When they can’t, the subjects are released. But again, the jail is in kind of an inconvenient, potentially dangerous spot.
So they’re brought to downtown Keene and dropped off at the transportation depot on Gilbo Avenue. In 2022, Iosue said, jail staff dropped off 133 people there.
In some ways it’s a good choice in that regional bus lines stop there, and for those staying locally, most of the region’s social services — including homeless shelters, food pantries and more — are a short walk away.
However, the situation has caught the attention of the city’s housing stability committee, and now the city manager, who disagrees. Elizabeth Dragon said she worries those dropped off may be unhoused and not have a place to stay.
“If someone is arrested and brought in from another place, it doesn’t make sense to drop them off at Gilbo Avenue. They may not have money or a phone, or they might not be dressed properly for the weather. There has to be a better way to deal with this.”
Iosue agrees, to a point. “So the goal of this is that we’re all interested in seeing if we can do better,” he said. “These are people that if they are unhoused, we’d rather try to get them connected to services.”
Dragon told The Sentinel’s Hunter Oberst the city helps those who are unhoused seek assistance, either by helping them find shelter or through connecting them with the community where they’re from.
The jail is working to collect more data on released inmates’ housing status in the next three months before reconvening with county and city staff in April to discuss options, according to Iosue.
One idea Dragon raised is having a contracted transportation service to bring these “inmates” where they need to go. She didn’t say who would bear the cost of such a contract.
And that raises a pertinent issue. County staff are spending time and money ferrying released persons to Keene. The city is then potentially doing the same to connect them with the appropriate services. And, in some cases, those released might simply hang around the area, leading to criticism from business owners or others. It’s a lot to discuss.
So it’s good area officials are doing so already. It’s particularly consequential that they’re doing so with the goal of finding a sensible solution that treats people with dignity and gets those who need it access to services without overly burdening any specific community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.