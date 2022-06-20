A recently released report for a long-discussed arts corridor project in downtown Keene outlines opportunities to encourage foot traffic from the main thoroughfare to the city’s side streets, a laudable effort to make the areas behind Main Street appear less like a movie studio backlot.
The proposed Arts Core, as the project is now known, promises to celebrate the arts and add vibrancy to the Gilbo Avenue “wasteland,” as Craig Stockwell, a local artist who serves on the Arts Core committee, put it.
A site-concept plan recently issued by the nonprofit Citizens’ Institute on Rural Design envisions painting murals, planting greenery and giving a colorful coat of paint to the crosswalk and bike path running across Main Street. It also proposes a covered marketplace structure along Gilbo Avenue behind the transportation center to accommodate the farmers market and other events and vendors. Plans to similarly liven up parts of Emerald Street off of Main Street are included.
The Monadnock Economic Development Corp. first floated a proposal for a Keene arts corridor in 2019. Bold in scope, it envisioned a stretch from Gilbo Avenue across Main Street and down Railroad Street, focused on arts and entertainment. With an estimated $30 million price tag and complicating issues like a proposed partial closing of Gilbo Avenue, the project stalled as MEDC stepped back amid a financial crunch to rethink its community role.
Picking up where MEDC left off, the Keene nonprofit Arts Alive is working on a scaled-down version of the arts corridor. Last year, Arts Alive engaged the Washington, D.C.-based CIRD, which exists to enhance the quality of life and economic vitality of rural America through planning and design, to create a “design book” for the project. Paint figures heavily in the plan.
There is much to like in the concept plan, but this is an appeal to put the lid on the paint — or at least apply it in a measured fashion.
Keene already boasts a collection of artfully done and well-maintained Walldogs murals that connect to the city’s history. Painting too many more murals, along with crosswalks and the bike path, could border on garish and go well beyond the aesthetic of a small, historic New England city like Keene — with perhaps one exception: A colorful mural could enliven the skate park on Gilbo Avenue and look totally appropriate for the setting.
As anyone living in this harsh climate knows, exterior paint requires regular maintenance. Arts Alive says it doesn’t expect financial assistance from the city, so the organization would need to fund this upkeep. If it doesn’t, the concern would be that, in a few years, the downtown Keene Arts Core ends up looking down at the heels rather than up and coming.
Some have argued that painting colorful “ground mural” crosswalks makes them safer for pedestrians because they grab motorists’ attention and cause them to slow down. A Bloomberg Philanthropies study published in April showed a significant drop in crashes in 17 areas where crosswalks were artfully painted.
Still, crosswalk safety could perhaps be enhanced by means other than a riot of colorful paint, such as by eliminating some parking spaces in the center strip of Main Street and bumping out curbs to improve pedestrian visibility. Opening areas around crosswalks by removing obstacles and connecting walkways with careful landscaping could help, too.
Besides paint, the CIRD plan proposes planting more greenery, a welcomed addition to an urban landscape. Sustainable, low-maintenance landscaping could not only create attractive areas in the city but also serve to connect spaces. The Arts Core walkways could be further delineated by outdoor installations by local artists. These could be transient or permanent and would provide Monadnock Region artists an opportunity to display their work.
Overall, the Arts Core is a worthwhile initiative, and Arts Alive is to be commended for moving the project forward. Certainly, encouraging foot traffic via a pedestrian route connecting both sides of Main Street is positive, and the proposed covered marketplace holds promise. However, we hope officials will consider Keene’s historic aesthetic when discussing the project’s curb appeal and refrain from painting themselves into a corner.
