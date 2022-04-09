Paula DiBenedetto of Keene spent months in a coma at Cheshire Medical Center after contracting COVID in November. She awoke last month, and after extensive therapy, walked out of the hospital, with the aid of a walker. She could so easily have been among the deaths reported by the state; instead, she’s both a success story and a cautionary tale.
Her story was only one reminder in recent days that the number of deaths suffered during the COVID pandemic — each of them tragic — is only one measuring stick; and that even determining the numbers isn’t always something that can be agreed upon, even by “experts.”
Another came in the form of a report by The Sentinel’s Olivia Belanger for the Monadnock Region Health Reporting Lab on the topic of the long-haul COVID — or simply long COVID — that many of those who contract the virus will experience. Long COVID can happen to anyone who has had COVID-19, even if their illness was mild or they had no symptoms.
Chelsea Hormor of Chesterfield had COVID-19 in December of 2020. The 29-year-old still has problems with taste and smell. The same is true of Megan Manley, 36, of Hancock. Mike Marshall of Spofford, 41, had COVID in January. He’s still dealing with lethargy, a persistent cough and constantly stuffed nose. And John Lyons, a 70-year-old from White River Junction, Vt., caught the virus more than a year ago. It still affected his sleep months later. Even now, he has consistent migraines and tinnitus, a ringing in his ears.
These lingering symptoms, while ranging from irritating to debilitating, are mild compared to some. Long COVID’s effects can include long-term breathing problems, heart complications, chronic kidney impairment, stroke and temporary paralysis, according to the Mayo Clinic. It can affect any organ in the body and cause mood swings, depression, headaches, dizziness, fatigue, joint pain, memory problems and more. In fact, more lasting effects are still being discovered. One common effect is nebulously referred to as “brain fog.”
A recent report noted the effects of long COVID have left many sufferers unable to return to work or cost them time once they have returned. The Solve Long Covid Initiative pegs the cost in lost wages and medical bills at $386 billion.
Still, long COVID is itself just a part of the ongoing picture. The virus itself continues to mutate and new variations keep emerging. Most cases in the U.S. now are from the BA.2 variant of the omicron variant. And while much of America, and New Hampshire, is moving forward as if the pandemic is at an end, not everyone agrees.
Among those not convinced are hospital officials. Much of the concern regarding the winter surge of omicron cases revolved around the effects on hospitals — both on staffing and availability.
Now, the state Department of Health and Human Services says hospitalizations due to COVID have fallen to almost negligible levels. Officials at the hospitals say, not so fast.
And that was the other news this past week that reminded us the pandemic may not be as much a thing of the past as we might hope.
While the state put COVID cases in the state’s hospitals at a mere seven cases last Wednesday, hospitals reported that number as 104. Why the difference? Because the state changed how it counts such cases, now including only patients being treated with remdesivir or dexamethasone, drugs used for hospitalized patients with moderate to severe COVID.
Hospital officials say that gives a false impression of how well New Hampshire is coping with the virus, and could lead to people taking ill-advised risks. That, in turn, could lead to another surge that puts hospital capacity at risk once again.
The change in definition is in line with what the Biden administration is recommending, as it, too, looks to turn the page on the coronavirus pandemic.
We suppose officials could simply keep changing the definition until no one qualifies — pandemic over! That’s akin to the sort of statistical trick some states used during COVID’s heights to pretend the pandemic was far more under control and less dangerous than it truly was, one reason the nation didn’t fare as well as it could have over the past two years.
New Hampshire largely fared better, in part because the governor and DHHS vowed to “follow the numbers” in setting COVID policy. But if they’re changing what those numbers mean, it’s harder to take that vow seriously.
We wouldn’t say the N.H. DHHS is trying to mislead people on the extent of cases. But it could have that effect, nonetheless. Given a choice between accepting the picture painted by those on the front line of the pandemic or those further removed, we’ll go with the former.
As we’ve learned, death tolls, or even official case counts, don’t tell the whole story of COVID’s toll.