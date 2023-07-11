The Supreme Court concluded its term two weeks ago with a now-customary rush of major rulings that will redefine how a number of significant issues are addressed — or not — in the country. There will be no shortage across the political spectrum of analysis of the court’s holdings in the just-ended term, and it’s safe to assume it will reflect that the decisions in such major cases as those involving affirmative action, voting rights, student loan forgiveness, LGBTQ rights and immigration policy have delighted some, appalled others and failed to please everyone.
For an institution whose constitutional role is to be the final arbiter of cases and controversies, that’s as it should be. But the court is the only branch of government in our representative democracy that’s not answerable to voters, and it’s critical to its legitimacy that the court retain confidence and trust that it’s performing that role with the utmost impartiality. In that, the court ended its term leaving significant unfinished business, as increasing disclosures of a disturbing number of questionable ethical lapses by the justices show.
Most prominent among these have been reports this year relating to Justices Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito involving their unreported acceptance of free trips and other favors from individuals who later had an interest in cases before the court. But there are questions of ethical judgment relating to most if not all nine justices. These include reports of Justices Sonia Sotomayor and Neil Gorsuch participating in cases involving their book publisher, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, failing to disclose free trips and even Chief Justice John Roberts acting on petitions relating to parties in which he had a financial stake.
The seriousness of these can and should be debated. The appearance of a conflict of interest, however, cannot, and the justices are unwise to ignore that. The reports of ethical lapse, particularly with respect to Thomas, have led to calls in Congress for greater oversight of the court and for a formal code of conduct similar to that applicable to all other federal judges. Whether Congress can take action is questionable — the Supreme Court, unlike the other federal courts, is created by the Constitution itself and not by Congress — but the response from the court has been disappointingly tantamount to saying little more than “trust us.”
What the court ignores in its naïve insistence that the public should trust that its members adhere to ethical standards of conduct is that, at a time of increasing divide fanned by social media and hyperpartisan media too often unconstrained by fact, perception now, more than ever, matters as much as actual conduct. The question is not only whether a justice has a conflict of interest in ruling on a case, but might it appear that he or she does. The issue is similar to that faced by local and state elected officials when they vote on matters they have an interest in that’s not specifically barred by law: Even if their participation is lawful, their impartiality in the public’s mind is undercut by the appearance of self-interest.
If Roberts is indeed committed, as he stated in May, to making certain the court “adhere[s] to the highest standards of conduct,” it must do more than offer assurances. With recent polling showing declining respect for the court, the justices should also commit to a mechanism to police themselves in a way that vets possible conflicts of interest with transparency.
That the chief justice recognizes the dangers of misperception about the court is clear. At the conclusion of the court’s final ruling — in the student loan case — Roberts felt it necessary to add a paragraph to emphasize that minority opinions dissenting from the court’s rulings reflect only “heartfelt disagreement” among “reasonable minds” rather than “disparagement.” If the public were to think otherwise, he wrote, “... such misperception would be harmful to this institution and our country.”
Roberts may indeed have a point, but he — and the other justices — miss the much more dangerous misperception about their own impartiality which, if not addressed, will be far more harmful.
