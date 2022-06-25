Rarely does rejection meet with the enthusiasm that greeted the N.H. Public Utilities Commission’s recent denial of Keene’s community power plan. “We were excited when we got the news,” city Senior Planner Mari Brunner said. Despite the seeming contradiction, the PUC’s reasoning for its decision is indeed encouraging for keeping Keene on the path to implementing a community power plan as part of its long-term energy goals.
The idea of a community power plan is a sound one — to pool residents and businesses and leverage their aggregate electricity purchasing power. Not only does that make negotiating lower rates possible, but it can also encourage environmentally desirable options to source electricity from renewable energy providers.
Aggregated community plans have been successfully implemented in other states, and a 2019 law seemingly cleared the path for them in New Hampshire. The law’s enactment enabled detailed planning to begin for a community power program in Keene, and when the City Council adopted its ambitious Sustainable Energy Plan in late 2020, implementing a community power plan figured prominently in the overall call for having all electricity used in Keene come from renewable sources by 2030. At the time, there was hope the PUC would complete needed rulemaking under the 2019 legislation in time for Keene to launch a community power program in the spring of 2021.
That proved disappointingly overoptimistic, as the law’s implementation stalled due to efforts in the Legislature to significantly undercut it that were backed by the state’s principal electric utilities, which would face competition from aggregated purchasing pools. Eventually, a compromise was reached in 2021 between community power advocates and the utilities, but the amended law didn’t become fully effective until late October. As a result, Keene didn’t submit its plan until April this year, and other communities who joined Keene in submitting PUC applications — in this region they include Harrisville — were also delayed.
The statute requires the PUC to rule on submitted aggregation plans within 60 days, and the PUC has now weighed in on Keene’s and Harrisville’s and disapproved them, though with a significant qualifier. The delay in Concord while the statute was amended also postponed the PUC’s rulemaking, and the agency’s proposed rules are now scheduled for a final vote on July 5.
Applications for municipal aggregation plans, then, have thus far been more of an exercise in seeking PUC feedback. And, while Keene’s and Harrisville’s applications were — strictly speaking — denied, the PUC encouraged both to reapply once its rulemaking was completed. It also identified shortcomings that should be addressed in resubmitting the applications to account for final rules, in Keene’s case relating to the relationship of its plan to electricity distributors and in Harrisville’s seeking additional consumer data-protection specificity.
Despite the ongoing rulemaking delay, at least the PUC has acted encouragingly by providing feedback to Keene and Harrisville, which should grease the skids for resubmitted applications once it finalizes the rules. Keene planner Brunner says she hopes the city’s program can launch this winter, and Andrew Maneval, a member of Harrisville’s aggregation committee, thinks a rollout there by spring 2023 may be possible.
None of this can happen soon enough. With energy costs soaring due to high oil and natural gas prices driven by pandemic-recovery inflation and the war in Ukraine, both Liberty Utilities and Eversource are now seeking extraordinary supply rate increases that would raise electric bills by close to 50 percent. Giving consumers a chance to pool their purchasing power through community aggregation plans will, in the PUC’s words, “result in a more competitive market and greater customer choice” and could provide welcome relief.
Further, community power plans would offer consumers the choice to obtain their electricity supply from renewable energy providers. For Keene residents and businesses, although participation in its plan would be entirely optional, making green energy options available will be important for meeting the city’s sustainability goals.
It’s indeed good news the community power plans remain on track. It’s just frustrating that, with skyrocketing energy prices and the increasing importance of addressing overreliance on fossil fuels at the local as well as the national and global levels, the Legislature’s dithering has needlessly delayed their implementation.
