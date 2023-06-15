Something’s missing in Concord this year, and that’s a good thing.
The usual late-session bluster and vitriol over the biennial budget has been replaced at the Statehouse by an odd, muted noise that hasn’t been heard in years. Could it be the sound of cooperation?
Let’s backtrack a bit. Over the past decade or two, the state’s evenly divided electorate has resulted in majorities in the House and Senate moving back and forth from election to election. But the most recent several elections — perhaps aided by gerrymandering efforts — had resulted in Republican sweeps. That, in turn, has resulted in a stepped-up culture war in which legislative Democrats have been unable to prevent the unraveling of public education funding, attacks on teachers, curricula and students, and the passage of a historically (for New Hampshire) restrictive abortion ban, among other ideological measures.
But in last fall’s elections, voters split the House almost evenly. So evenly that on a given legislative day, voting could swing conservative or progressive, depending on who was sick or had a flat tire on their way to the Statehouse.
To his credit, House Speaker Sherm Packard accepted that his chamber was going to either be roiled in controversy from the start of the session or could take an easier road. He extended Democrats an olive branch — most House panels would be made up of an equal number of Democrats and Republicans, though the latter would chair them all. Subsequently, throughout the session, many bills reflecting a divide in priorities came out of committee with no recommendation for or against, having received a split vote along party lines.
Bigger surprises awaited. Just before crossover, when lawmakers from the two parties would normally be digging in, House leaders from both parties announced they’d reached a deal to pass the two-year state budget. Shocking as it was that they had even been talking to each other, the budget seemed a true compromise. Each side lost on some valued issues. And each gained on others.
The question then became, would that compromise budget hold up in the Senate, where Republicans hold a stronger majority?
It didn’t, totally. Senate budget writers — mainly Republicans — had their own priorities. As was the case in the House, what they produced for Granite Staters has some good (more education funding for communities; more money for Medicaid reimbursements; a raise for state workers), bad (phasing out the state’s Interest and Dividends Tax early; spending $1.4 million to enhance patrols of the Canadian border) and ugly (a big increase in who can access public money for private education; bailing on money to augment retirement funds for emergency workers). But that’s to be expected in almost any budget. And in many cases, what the House had hammered out was kept.
Then, the final surprise. Not only did Senate Democrats back the budget, but House leaders of both parties accepted it as well.
That meant no need to go to a conference committee, which could have adjusted the package in ways unforeseen by either chamber’s members. It meant there were no last-minute riders attached that have little to do with budgeting and much to do with ideological goals (that abortion ban was one such maneuver two years ago, as was the much-reviled “divisive concepts” law). Just a simple “yes” that put the budget on the governor’s desk. It’s expected he’ll sign it, given how excitedly he received it.
“I believe we kind of just made history,” said Packard following the votes. “This chamber deserves some congratulations.” Indeed it does, as does the Senate, which didn’t rip apart the deal the House had sent it. The fights over other legislation may — OK, will — continue, but cooperation and compromise carried the day on this year’s budget, between the two parties and the two chambers.
We’d like to think it can last, though that remains to be seen. Still, there may be lessons to be learned.
One, for sure, is that treating all members of your chamber with respect, as Packard chose, in a departure from his previous terms as speaker, begets respect in return.
Another is that voters, if they want to see — even force — cooperation in the Legislature, need to pay attention and send to Concord those who will best represent and fight for all in the state, not just those candidates who appeal to a small base ideology.
And finally, for us all, the lesson is that democracy can work. It often doesn’t seem so. But in this case — and perhaps in the recent negotiations in Washington over the national debt ceiling — when all else fails, the idea of having to return home to face voters who will ask why you couldn’t compromise instead of catering to extremists can be a powerful force.
