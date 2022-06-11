For high-schoolers all over the nation, this year’s graduating seniors will be known not only as the class of 2022, but also the class of COVID-19.
Over the past 2½ years, that disease, and its accompanying pandemic, have had a profound effect on education in every way: having to deal with the loss, or potential loss, of loved ones, while being forced back home from the familiar surroundings of classrooms and hallways; especially at a time when socialization — dating, peer groups, the shared interest of extracurricular activities — is vital to development; being forced to adapt to new forms of learning (which their teachers were learning on the fly as well).
They returned, in Keene and elsewhere, to find 18 months of interacting with others largely via social media had frayed the fabric of daily in-person behavior. Bullying, harassment, vandalism and assault were more prevalent, and school officials seemed at a loss for how to deal with that.
Add in that these nascent adults were growing into a world of increasing rancor and partisanship, where scoring political or cultural points is valued far more than actually accomplishing anything, and a spirit of compromise is seen as inherent weakness. One area in which these students have no doubt had a vested interest in this dynamic is gun control, specifically taking concrete steps to prevent the school shootings they’ve likely feared and the workplace, church and grocery store massacres it’s increasingly conceivable they could yet face.
All the while, the supposed grown-ups — parents, teachers, lawmakers, administrators — have been arguing furiously over what students should or shouldn’t be taught.
Yes, these are interesting times, and members of the class of 2022 are being thrown into the middle of them.
They’re now just old enough to vote, and despite the poor example being set for them in Concord and nationally, they should do so, for it’s the only leverage they have toward effecting change.
They may be headed to college, the cost of which continues to rise prohibitively with no certainty that trend will reverse or that debt forgiveness will actually occur. Or they may be headed into a workforce that’s for once somewhat in their favor, but with accompanying high prices on everything from housing to gas to food.
Oh, and while we’re not technically at war, we are at odds with a Russian leader who seems constantly on the verge of expanding his aggression, either geographically or in terms of weaponry. In any case, the war he’s started in Ukraine will continue to drag on the global economy as these new graduates attempt to gain footing as adults in a world that’s smaller and more interconnected than ever.
So, yeah, there have been, and continue to be, challenges. But the class of 2022 is also better prepared to meet those challenges than many of their predecessors. They have a more innate understanding of the technology that now drives everything from business to education to medicine to culture. They’ve grown up with mini-supercomputers in their hands, capable of reaching out to almost anywhere in the world (the obvious downside being almost anyone can reach in, as well).
They’ve survived the pandemic; they’ve continued to succeed in their education despite all the hurdles. And they’re part of a generation that appears to realize the future is in its hands, for better or worse, and that things will only improve if they insist on it. Participation is crucial.
That’s a lot of heaviness to lay at the feet of teenagers who might well prefer TikTok dances to The Sentinel opinion pages (if you can imagine). So we’ll lighten up.
Those graduating this weekend from Keene, ConVal, Conant and Fall Mountain — as well as next week’s Hinsdale grads and those recently commenced Monadnock seniors — have earned their time in the sun. They’ve persevered through 12 (or more) years of teachers, rules, school lunches, crowded halls, non-working bathrooms and more. They’ve ground out assignments, homework, study periods, exams and the assorted events that make up every school year (some assemblies required). Some may have done so grudgingly; others eagerly. But they all made it.
And whatever the next step is, every one of them has accomplished a great deal already.
Congratulations, class of 2022.