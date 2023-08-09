In their heyday, many newspapers paid correspondents (also called “stringers”) to cover town government meetings in the far reaches of their coverage area. Correspondents didn’t have to be trained journalists, just conscientious people willing to document municipal meetings regularly.
Even so, as local governments grew in complexity, with committees and subcommittees, covering every meeting was just not possible. And over the years, as advertising revenue shrank, newspapers largely discontinued the use of correspondents, yet the need for coverage of civic meetings remained. Voters need to know what their elected officials are doing with their tax dollars, and they often can’t attend meetings to find out.
To address this need, The Keene Sentinel and the Monadnock Ledger-Transcript are participating in a promising new program called Civic Documenters (CivDoc), which aims to train community members to document local government meetings to help professional journalists better cover their communities. So far, nine qualified applicants have signed up, says Cecily Weisburgh, co-executive editor of The Sentinel.
The Granite State News Collaborative, Nackey S. Loeb School of Communications and the New England First Amendment Coalition launched the CivDoc pilot program to meet the challenges facing local newsrooms in a time of declining news staff nationwide.
Newsroom employment in the United States dropped by 26 percent from 2008 to 2020, the Pew Research Center reported in 2021. That’s a loss of about 30,000 jobs in newspapers, radio and television, including cable.
While jobs for newspaper reporters and editors plummeted, according to the Pew report, employment in digital publishing increased, though it remains far lower than newspaper employment. Newspaper newsroom employment fell 57 percent between 2008 and 2020, from roughly 71,000 jobs to about 31,000 nationwide. At the same time, the number of digital newsroom employees rose 144 percent, from 7,400 workers in 2008 to about 18,000 in 2020.
The internet has changed the information landscape. Consumers now expect to pay little to no money for information online. Media companies starved of revenue are unable to invest as heavily in employees as they once could. And while The Sentinel has, in recent years, bucked the trend — in part through community support — by adding to its news reporting staff, the hope is the CivDoc program will expand coverage further.
The CivDoc program seeks to address this problem by training community members to work with newsrooms to cover local government meetings, where public accountability is most important. Documenters will work with editors at The Sentinel and the Ledger-Transcript and receive a stipend for each meeting they attend.
Through a five-week training program, CivDoc participants will learn about local government and laws regarding open meetings and public records, as well as acquire skills necessary to document government proceedings.
While citizen documenters are at work throughout the nation — in Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas, to name a few cities — the CivDoc pilot program is new to the Monadnock Region and open only to local residents. Visit www.nefac.org/civicdoc/ to learn more about the program and to apply. The application deadline is Aug. 15.
Our democratic form of government — government by the people — depends on informed citizens. The health of our democracy rises and falls on the availability of accurate information and accountability of elected officials.
The U.S. continues to lose newspapers at a rate of two per week, according to Northwestern University. Most of the communities that lose newspapers don’t get a print or digital replacement, leaving 70 million residents — or a fifth of the country’s population — living in news deserts, Northwestern reported in 2022.
The absence of local news coverage often results not only in a deficiency of important information for citizens but also a decline in voter turnout and government accountability.
With the CivDoc program, your local newspapers are working to ensure that news coverage in the Monadnock Region remains robust.
