The Granite State’s citizen legislature is one of the state’s quintessential features, right up there with the live-free-or-die motto and the oft-cited — if never clearly defined — New Hampshire advantage. It has earned its iconic status, for the General Court — comprised of the 400-member House and the 24-member Senate — has a size and historic concept that’s unique in the country at the state level.
The rationale for one of the nation’s least populous states having its largest legislative body are rooted in the ideal of keeping representatives in a representative democracy as close to their constituents as possible. And the accompanying feature of paying legislators $100 a year, plus mileage, aims to further the ideal of not fostering a professional governing class.
However worthy those goals are, they have proved less satisfying in practice. The paltry compensation — the $100 annual stipend has been unchanged in the Constitution since 1889 — deters candidacies from those who must work to support themselves. This has meant a failure to attract sufficient candidacies from among younger, working citizens, a situation that recent decades have only exacerbated as households increasingly depend on both spouses holding jobs. The result is a legislative branch that falls short of the representative ideal the founders sought.
A recent survey of the roll-call vote participation by House legislators highlights some of those concerns. In a recent report on this year’s legislative session, The Sentinel’s Rick Green found participation ranged from under 80 to about 90 percent during its 14 general session days. The impact on conducting the people’s business can be meaningful, as having over 20 percent missing a vote can result in a bill being passed or voted down when full attendance might have swung the vote the other way.
This year’s absenteeism was no doubt increased due to COVID-19 concerns. This was a particularly acute issue for House members, who — unlike their Senate counterparts — had no remote participation option. Speaker Sherman Packard resisted any rule change allowing remote attendance even in very limited circumstances, a position that led some Democrats to sue Packard. Their case has not advanced because of a ruling the speaker has legislative immunity. But one of the Democratic plaintiffs, Rep. Paul Berch of Westmoreland, presents a most compelling case for loosening the rules, given his compromised health status while recovering from kidney transplant surgery. As a result, Berch was unable to make any roll-call votes this year, despite being willing and able to participate virtually.
Another area legislator, Republican Ben Kilanski of Winchester, also missed every roll-call vote this year. He has not commented on his absences, but in 2021 Kilanski cited work conflicts to explain missing over 25 percent of that year’s votes. If job commitments again caused this year’s missed votes, that would underscore the concern that it’s unrealistic to expect meaningful numbers of working residents to serve in the Legislature.
Other explanations offered by area House members who missed a significant percentage of the votes include one that defies ready understanding — family travel plans. Both Democrat Cathryn Harvey of Spofford and Republican John Hunt of Rindge cited this to explain their each missing over a hundred of the 253 roll-call votes this year.
Casting roll-call votes is but one — albeit especially critical — responsibility of House members. Certainly the long-serving Hunt has been a very energetic legislator, serving on and chairing House committees. And Berch, who reports now having medical clearance to run for reelection, continues to actively chair the legislative county delegation’s executive committee. But no matter the circumstances, excessive absenteeism in the House is a concern and, if not reduced, will undermine its credibility.
Some steps can clearly be implemented. At a time when so many can function adequately over technological platforms, there’s no reason for the House not to be more accommodating at least in limited circumstances — say acting on medical advice, as in Berch’s case, or allowing exceptions that recognize job realities — to permit remote attendance and voting. And a way to supplement the annual stipend should be sought. In considering options, House leadership should bear in mind that it’s the constituents who suffer most from absenteeism.
Given the resistance in Concord to structural change, though, it’s those constituents who will have the most immediate say at the polls when they decide whether their representatives are adequately representing them. Serving in the House places many demands on its members. But “it’s part of the job,” Rep. Karen Umberger, the Republican chair of the Finance Committee said. “How can you be serving constituents if you are not there to vote on the issues they care about?”