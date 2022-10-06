In the heat of yet another contentious, divisive election season, we all might be forgiven if we start to think about all government disputes as ideological or party-driven.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t some pretty bitter nonpartisan battles waged on the local level, even among those whose positions might be best-known for saying “Shoosh, please!”
One happening now is between Chesterfield’s most recent library director and the town’s library trustees. The latter are, in most communities, library lovers who want to do the best for the local library and avid readers. We assume that’s the case in Chesterfield as well.
But the trustees recently voted not to renew the annual contract of Director Kathleen Packard, and it’s set off a messy flap that has townspeople taking sides and accusations flying.
Actually, the vote wasn’t that recent, which is part of the furor. Packard began her tenure in August 2021 on a one-year contract. According to trustee meeting minutes, she was due written notice 60 days before her contract expired, if the board was not going to reappoint her. A nonpublic discussion of her reappointment began at a meeting in April, and in May the trustees voted 4-1, with two abstentions, not to renew her contract, also in nonpublic session.
Packard says she wasn’t officially informed about her contract non-renewal until Aug. 12, when she received a letter from the board’s legal counsel. She told The Sentinel: “I did not leave willingly. I am still legally in my opinion the director.” She has also requested a public hearing on the matter.
Squatter’s rights aside, it’s pretty common for employees with contracts for a specified period not to be renewed, with few or no reasons given. That very thing happened to Winchester’s police chief a couple of years ago. But some contracts include clauses that determine how and when an employee can be let go. We simply don’t know what’s in Packard’s deal.
Meeting minutes from the spring indicate some trustees felt Packard’s “people skills” are lacking, and indicate the trustees and she butted heads over the sale of art in the library, but none of that was listed as reason for letting her contract lapse. Quite possibly, the trustees aren’t required to give a reason.
Despite Packard’s personal opinion that she’s still the director, if the trustees don’t reappoint her, it seems likely she’ll be out, eventually. The larger issue for the town is whether the trustees grant her the hearing she’s seeking to discuss her termination.
State law typically gives public employees that right. But in the case of a contracted worker who’s not technically been fired, the trustees argue, that right doesn’t exist. That’s what trustees Chair Cathryn Harvey told the 30 or so townspeople who showed up at the trustees’ meeting Sept. 20, calling for a public airing of why Packard was let go. Harvey says under Packard’s contract, there’s no basis for a hearing.
She may well be correct, but her response misses the larger point. A small town’s library is a centerpiece of the community — a nonpartisan, nonpolitical place in which to exchange ideas and learn new viewpoints. Given that 30 people showed up looking for answers, why not grant Packard a public hearing? Even if it’s not required by her contract or law, it’s the right thing to do. It would give Packard a chance to air her side while assuring residents everything was done properly and giving the public a better sense of why the decision was made. Then everyone can move on, rather than this continuing to fester and foment rancor. It is, after all, the public’s library, not the trustees’ library.
Just as Packard served at the discretion of the board, its members are answerable to the town’s voters. The board may well have the right to choose not to renew Packard as director, even without giving the public a reason. But having the right to keep its reasoning secret does not make it the right choice.
