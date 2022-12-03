New Hampshire has embraced charter schools for decades, though perhaps never as ardently as during the past several years. N.H Public Radio reported last week that charter school attendance rose 14 percent from 2021-22 to 2022-23.
That’s hardly shocking news. The Granite State has 30 operating charter schools — with three more licensed to begin next year — and three of them opened just this fall. State officials have been actively pushing charter schools under the Sununu administration. In early 2021, the Republican-led Legislature and Executive Council approved the first $10 million of a $46 federal grant that would help the state double the number of charter schools over five years.
Add to that the dynamic of parents/students unhappy with how conventional public schools handled the pandemic, and it’s easy to see how some would be drawn to charter operations.
This growing popularity of charter schools has both upsides and downsides for New Hampshire, however. The upsides remain as they’ve always been. Charter schools can operate as an educational laboratory in which alternative methods and approaches can be tested and, if successful, incorporated into more traditional classrooms.
As importantly, they offer a different environment for those students who don’t thrive in conventional school settings. Consider this region’s best-known charter program, Making Community Connections, or MC2. It picked up where the original MC2 — Monadnock Community Connections — had left off when it was closed for financial reasons. Both programs have offered less-structured learning experiences for students struggling with traditional classroom instruction.
Charter schools are public schools, often driven by parents and teachers, run by private boards but funded with public money. They are constrained only by their charter, which must be approved by the state.
As for the downsides, one major pitfall is that under the state’s charter school statute, for every student attending a charter school, the public school district that student lives in must divert to the charter school at least 80 percent of that district’s average cost per pupil. This means for every Keene student attending one of the area charter schools, the district loses roughly $16,000. And while that money is well spent educating the student, the district still loses out because the loss of that student doesn’t reduce costs by that much. Also, charter schools are by definition experimental, and they don’t always succeed, which comes at a cost both financial for taxpayers and educational for those involved.
Done right, however, they often combine out-of-the-box thinking with a high level of commitment on the part of families involved, which is a key to students’ educational success in any school setting.
If the dynamic of catering to students for whom conventional public school isn’t a fit, while drawing needed funding away from those traditional schools sounds familiar, it’s because of the state’s harmful and poorly constructed school voucher scheme. In fact, one could argue the state’s charter schools — especially if officials stick to a plan of doubling them — serve the exact purpose proponents of the Education Freedom Accounts have expressed for that program.
There are differences, however. Charter schools, while under the direction of their own boards, are accountable to the state. They cannot discriminate and are held to state standards for student achievement. Again we point to MC2 as an example. It was recently identified as a Comprehensive Support and Improvement school because it lags in graduation rates (though school officials note the charter specifies students can learn at their own pace, so adhering to the state’s timeline is somewhat beside the point). And charter schools are ultimately overseen by the state Department of Education, rather than spending 10 percent of their taxpayer funding on a private-sector middleman.
But in a political environment in which traditional public schools are under fire from state leaders and woefully underfunded by the state to begin with, it doesn’t help that both programs drain funds from conventional schools in a way that stands to harm students who remain. For charter schools — and perhaps even some aspects of the state’s voucher program — to continue to grow, lawmakers must come to grips with the need to better fund public education overall.
