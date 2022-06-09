In the nascent era of the automobile in the early 1900s, consumers eager to trade horses for cars could choose from many makes with three equally competitive power systems: steam, electric or gasoline-burning internal combustion engines. Cars that operated on gasoline became the overwhelming preference because they were faster and less expensive and they could travel many more miles between refueling stops than other options.
Sales of gasoline cars far exceeded sales of electric cars by 1905, according to the National Museum of American History’s Behring Center, and electric cars all but disappeared from the market by 1920.
As we know, this choice came with an environmental cost. Air pollution created by gasoline-powered vehicles became widely evident by the 1940s.
With the world now facing a climate crisis caused by greenhouse gas emissions, public attention is focused on electric vehicles, made more efficient than the early 1900s models by modern technology.
While many of the impacts of global warming are simply “irreversible,” according to the United Nations’ International Panel on Climate Change, projected catastrophes caused by a hotter and wetter atmosphere could be reduced if the rise in temperature is kept below 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) by 2100.
Lacking binding targets, New Hampshire is behind the curve when it comes to addressing climate change. The state’s biggest source of greenhouse gas emissions is transportation, yet it lags in the region in providing electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
As of September, there were 114 publicly accessible, non-proprietary EV charging sites in New Hampshire, according to the state Department of Environmental Services. The city of Keene offers two in the Commercial Street parking lot.
Vermont has about 300 and Massachusetts about 10 times that number.
While there aren’t yet many electric vehicles in New Hampshire, demand is growing. Of the 1.3 million vehicles registered in the state, a little more than 3,000 are electric, according to a N.H. Bulletin article earlier this year. By 2030, ISO New England projects the number could swell to around 56,600, the article said.
New Hampshire should prepare for this. The time is ripe to get public charging stations in place, both to meet the projected demand and to incentivize residents to buy electric vehicles.
The state Department of Transportation is currently considering a plan to determine how to spend about $17 million in federal funding for electric vehicle charging stations. The public comment period on the plan closes Friday.
The National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Formula Program funds are meant to be used for building out public charging capacity in the state, focused on stations along “alternative fuel corridors” such as I-93 and I-95, according to an NHPR report this week. The corridors are designated by the Federal Highway Administration as places where drivers can charge their electric vehicles, no matter the make, or tank up on alternative fuels, such as hydrogen, propane and natural gas.
The DOT is seeking public feedback on prioritizing electric vehicle infrastructure and identifying optimal locations for this infrastructure. The public can comment at ev-infrastructure@dot.nh.gov.
There has been some grumbling about public tax dollars benefiting the wealthy, who are more likely able to afford an electric vehicle. While this may be true at the outset, the investment should benefit more than just the wealthy in the long run. Like other technologies that were expensive in infancy — personal computers, DVD players, cellphones — electric vehicles will likely become more affordable with development.
The state’s vision, as outlined on the DOT website, is to “strategically deploy an interconnected and equitable network of public electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure to support emissions reductions in the State of New Hampshire, encourage electric vehicle travel, and stimulate public-private sector collaboration.”
To meet the standards laid out in the federal infrastructure bill, stations must offer at least four charging ports less than a mile off a highway exit.
Besides the $17 million in federal funding, the state has an additional $3 million on hand from a 2017 legal settlement with Volkswagen over so-called “defeat devices” designed to cheat on federal emissions tests. This money is earmarked specifically for electric vehicle charging.
Utilities, which set the rates for EV charging, must be willing to commit resources to the effort, as well. The N.H. Public Utilities Commission has been reviewing plans from Unitil and Eversource about proposed investments to upgrade local transformers and electrical infrastructure. The commission recently rejected a Unitil plan, saying the utility’s charging stations would compete with others built by businesses or municipalities and would likely only benefit the most affluent group of Unitil customers — an argument clean-energy activists called “a red herring.”
We’re at another turning point in transportation history. Largely due to soaring gas prices, demand for electric vehicles is outpacing supply. A 2020 Consumer Reports study — conducted well before the current surge in gasoline prices — showed that drivers of electric vehicles tend to spend about 60 percent less each year on fuel costs compared to gas-powered cars.
And, more important, the cost to the environment is lower.