The Keene city political landscape got a shake-up this week when Mayor George Hansel confirmed he would not seek reelection this fall.
His decision to move on from the mayoralty came as no great surprise. Last year, he rather unexpectedly threw his hat into the ring to run for the 2nd District seat in Congress. He narrowly lost in the Republican primary, but, even as he continued his duties as mayor afterward, his congressional run made clear he had thoughts of moving on from city government.
That’s not a criticism. Instead, Hansel’s announcement that he’s not seeking a third term is an occasion to acknowledge his service to the city’s residents for successive two terms first as a councilor and then as mayor and, more widely, to be grateful for the commitment and contribution required of anyone who steps up to hold the office.
On paper, Keene’s mayor doesn’t wield a lot of power. Not only does the mayor have no direct role in running city government, the incumbent also doesn’t vote on city council matters except to break a tie and can exercise influence only in less obvious ways — for example, appointing council committee members, establishing council meeting agendas and presiding over council meetings. The position also demands a considerable time commitment, both in keeping up with the relentless meetings calendar and in representing the city both at public events and ribbon-cuttings, with other local and state and federal officials and otherwise.
Hansel has taken these on with necessary vigor. But his time as mayor was also marked by some unique, unforeseeable challenges when he took office in early January 2020. Principal among them, of course, was the onset of the coronavirus pandemic three months later, and Hansel played an important role along with Keene city officials as the municipal government worked effectively with public health and school officials, Keene State College and others to coordinate the local response to the crisis and in communicating with the public.
Hansel’s first six months as mayor also saw the outrage, locally as well as across the state and nation, that followed the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police. Hansel quickly moved to assemble a special committee to examine ways to advance racial equity in the city, which eventually reported racism exists in the city and recommended steps to address it — work that’s necessarily still in progress.
And Hansel has used his pulpit effectively at the state level as well as locally to push for much-needed action to address the shortage of affordable housing and the related homelessness crisis. An early initiative to coordinate a joint letter of the mayors of New Hampshire’s cities urging state government action to address homelessness served to goad Gov. Chris Sununu into stepping up state efforts to address housing and homelessness and landed Hansel a spot on the state’s Council on Housing Stability.
Hansel’s announcement that he’s stepping down after two terms as mayor also highlights the ongoing need for committed members of the public to serve in city governance, essentially on a volunteer basis. In the case of the mayor’s position — as is true for service on city council — the stipend of a few thousand dollars ensures it can’t be a working person’s sole job. And the time commitment — including many evenings and weekends — presents challenges in attracting those with family commitments.
Noting this is not to argue for more pay for service as mayor or other elected or appointed positions. Rather, it’s a reason to express gratitude to those who serve despite the demands.
The office of mayor has evolved over the past few decades from a fairly passive position into a more robust one in which true leadership and energy are necessary. And that must continue. Who will run in this fall’s municipal elections to succeed Hansel or for the 10 council seats up for grabs remains to be seen — the filing period runs from Aug. 16 to Sept. 5 — but with so many ongoing pressing issues, the city and its residents depend on those willing to step up and carry on the work.
