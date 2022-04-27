Instead of settling softly on the opinion pages of New Hampshire newspapers, state Education Commissioner Frank Edelblut’s recent commentary, “Education’s Sacred Trust,” landed with a resounding thud, setting off a firestorm of front-page news stories about the commissioner’s latest salvo in the war of social conservatives on public education. Since assuming the post of education commissioner in February 2017, the former entrepreneur and Republican member of the N.H. House of Representatives has often been at odds with the public school system he oversees.
The op-ed he released April 15 (www.education.nh.gov/news/educations-sacred-trust) calls out “biases” seeping into our educational institutions and “activist educators who might be knowingly dismantling the foundations of a value system” parents are attempting to build.
Edelblut provides evidence in the form of actual classroom materials covering hot-button topics such as gender identity, personal pronouns, racism and socialism. In this, he assumes that the “value system” most New Hampshire parents are attempting to build doesn’t embrace these relevant social issues.
But more important than anything he said is this quote attributed to Jennifer Given, a social studies teacher at Hollis-Brookline High School, in NHPR reporter Sarah Gibson’s news story about Edelblut’s opinion piece:
“No one’s trying to prevent them (parents) from teaching their kids their values. What we are trying to do is make sure that fact and acceptance of diverse viewpoints are included in a public school system. A student needs to be mindful that their family’s values are not universal. That’s just part of living in the melting pot that is the United States.”
The commissioner might want to take a lesson from Given instead of a page from the playbook of Betsy DeVos, secretary of Education during the Trump administration.
The discernment of fact is essential to education, though pursuit of the truth has become fraught amid the proliferation of say-anything social media. And one fact is, we live in an increasingly diverse America, which requires a more inclusive approach to teaching than in the 19th century, for instance, when Massachusetts, became the first state to enact a compulsory education law in 1852.
In his opinion piece, Edelblut, father of seven and grandfather of six, correctly notes, “When children come to school, they arrive reflecting the value systems of the families responsible for raising them. Those value systems are as different as the children themselves.”
He appears to be in favor of preserving those value systems, whatever they may be, then hints that only certain value systems are worth safeguarding.
When used by social conservatives, the phrase “family values” often refers to opposition to homosexuality, atheism, abortion, feminism, sex education and divorce, among other things. As historian and podcaster Neil J. Young wrote for Slate online magazine in June 2018, “family values” conservatives “envisioned the nightmare scenario of an overbearing state that insinuated itself into the traditional nuclear family, particularly through the public education system, in order to usurp parental authority and place children in opposition to their parents’ values.”
Edelblut’s opinion piece appears to play to this group. But their values aren’t held universally among Americans, as these statistics show:
Gallup polls find 7.1 percent of U.S. adults identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender or something other than straight or heterosexual, and a 2021 Gallup poll found that 70 percent of U.S. adults support same-sex marriage. About 29 percent of U.S. adults are religiously unaffiliated, describing themselves as atheists, agnostics or “nothing in particular,” according to the Pew Research Center. Sixty-one percent of U.S. women see themselves as feminist, and 59 percent of U.S. adults say abortion should be legal, according to Pew surveys. Among ever-married adults 20 and older, about a third have been divorced, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
Diverse viewpoints are presented in public schools because they reflect the society in which we live, as Given points out. As citizens in a democracy, we don’t have to agree on every issue, but we should at least be aware of how others experience the world without resorting to cancel culture, shunning those who are deemed to have acted or spoken in an unacceptable manner. As Aristotle said, “It is the mark of an educated mind to be able to entertain a thought without accepting it.”
If they want to be more certain that their children will mirror their views, parents could opt for homeschooling — as Edelblut did — or a private school that aligns with their values. Or they could opt to espouse the wisdom of Aristotle and social studies teacher Jennifer Given and listen respectfully to both sides of the argument even while maintaining their own views.
“Education is a matter of building bridges,” scholar and writer Ralph Ellison (“Invisible Man”) said during the 1960s, another time of civil unrest in this country. The nation could use some bridge-building right now. Divisive grandstanding such as Edelblut’s serves only to burn bridges and weaken the public education system so essential to our democracy.