Gen. John Stark is arguably New Hampshire’s best-known Revolutionary War soldier, noted for his heroism at the battles of Bunker Hill and Bennington. The state motto, “Live Free or Die,” comes from a toast Stark wrote on July 31, 1809. According to New Hampshire’s General John Stark Byway Council, poor health had forced Stark to decline an invitation to an anniversary reunion of the Battle of Bennington, so he sent his toast by letter: “Live free or die: Death is not the worst of evils.”
State Rep. Michael Abbott, D-Hinsdale, is sponsoring legislation this year to name the new Route 119 span being built over the Connecticut River the General John Stark Memorial Bridge. Stark is certainly a worthy figure for the honor; however, his name already graces a scenic byway, a 34-mile loop through Goffstown, Dunbarton, Weare and New Boston, and his wife’s name, Molly Stark, is attached to a scenic byway from Brattleboro to Bennington, Vt.
Perhaps the naming of the Hinsdale-Brattleboro bridge deserves further consideration. The headline accompanying The Sentinel story about the bridge-naming hints at a possibility: “Hinsdale bridge name, Indigenous Peoples’ Day among items on Statehouse agenda.”
The $61.2 million bridge will replace two “functionally obsolete and structurally deficient” bridges, according to the state Department of Transportation: the Anna Hunt Marsh and Charles Dana bridges, built in 1920. Anna Hunt Marsh, a Hinsdale resident born in Vermont, was founder of the Vermont Asylum for the Insane, now the Brattleboro Retreat. Hinsdale native Charles Dana was a Civil War newspaper correspondent and editor.
The new bridge presents an opportunity to connect the area to its pre-Revolutionary War past by recognizing the people who occupied this land before white settlers arrived. To this end, an Abenaki or other Native American name would be more fitting.
One possibility is quinnehtukqut, alternatively spelled “quinetucket,” the Mohegan word out of which sprung Connecticut, meaning “long tidal river.”
Another is Wantastiquet, from the Abenaki “Wantastegok,” for “at the place of the lost river.” The bridge sits in the shadow of Wantastiquet mountain.
Too woke? Consider that the Abenaki called this area home for thousands of years before Stark ever raised a sword. New Hampshire’s Native heritage has endured for more than 13,000 years, according to the Abenaki Trails Project, dedicated to identifying and preserving sacred and historic sites that white settlers, frankly, attempted to erase.
New Hampshire is the only state in New England without any state or federally recognized tribes. It doesn’t even have a mechanism for tribes to apply for recognition. Further, it hasn’t established Indigenous Peoples’ Day (though Keene and other municipalities have) or called for the banning of mascots seen as disrespectful to Native Americans.
And last year, a bill introduced in the state Legislature to acknowledge that the land the state is built upon is Native American homeland failed in the House of Representatives by a vote of 183-151. Proponents of the bill said it was a symbolic opportunity to put a “historical footnote … that this land was once occupied by our ancestors.” Opponents worried the bill might be construed as an avenue for future land claims.
New Hampshire will get another chance to rename Columbus Day “Indigenous Peoples’ Day.” Reps. Timothy Horrigan, D-Durham, and Amanda Toll, D-Keene, are sponsoring a bill this year to change the name of the holiday. Several states already recognize Indigenous Peoples’ Day, some along with Columbus Day.
In a 2020 interview with the Brattleboro Reformer, Rich Holschuh of Brattleboro, director of the Atowi Project aimed at acknowledging Abenaki history, said Wantastegok is the original name of the area around Brattleboro and Hinsdale — “it refers to the confluence of the West and the Connecticut rivers, a place where things come together, a place where things are lost, a place where things are found,” he said.
That’s a beautiful thought for this new bridge, located in a place where one people’s history was lost. It can become “a place where things come together” and lost history is found.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.