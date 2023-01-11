Gen. John Stark is arguably New Hampshire’s best-known Revolutionary War soldier, noted for his heroism at the battles of Bunker Hill and Bennington. The state motto, “Live Free or Die,” comes from a toast Stark wrote on July 31, 1809. According to New Hampshire’s General John Stark Byway Council, poor health had forced Stark to decline an invitation to an anniversary reunion of the Battle of Bennington, so he sent his toast by letter: “Live free or die: Death is not the worst of evils.”

