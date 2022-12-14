Reliable Internet access is not a luxury but a necessity, as the pandemic frustratingly highlighted. Many aspects of our lives beyond mere entertainment rely on a good Internet connection: business transactions, telehealth, education, news transmission and more.
So when a state official could not say if Cheshire County would be in line to receive any benefit from $65 million in federal funds recently approved by the state’s Executive Council to improve broadband infrastructure in New Hampshire, our devices pinged.
The $65 million includes $40 million to allow providers to build the infrastructure needed to offer Internet service to rural parts of the state where such service is lacking. The remaining $25 million provides up to a 75 percent match to applicants who build broadband Internet infrastructure in those areas.
When Councilor Cinde Warmington, who represents much of the Monadnock Region, asked whether Cheshire County — which didn’t benefit from the state’s dispersal of the first round of broadband funding — would be included in this second round, Taylor Caswell, commissioner of the state Department of Business and Economic Affairs, was noncommittal, saying he couldn’t “make any firm assurances.”
Did your screen just freeze?
Caswell said the state hasn’t yet selected an Internet service provider for the second round of funding, but he added that the state’s goal is to be “substantially present” in areas not covered in the first round.
In the first round of the Broadband Connect Program in October, the N.H. Electric Cooperative received $50 million to extend high-speed Internet to an additional 23,000 customers in Belknap, Carroll, Coos, Grafton, Merrimack and Sullivan counties.
The state is involved in a mapping process to determine where broadband service is available. Meanwhile, it estimates that 80 percent to 90 percent of Granite State homes and businesses have access to broadband, defined by the Federal Communications Commission as high-speed Internet with download speeds of at least 25 megabits per second.
We hope that when it completes the mapping process in the first quarter of 2023 the state will find that Cheshire County could use some of that federal broadband money. According to BroadbandNow, which compiles data from the FCC and from Internet service providers, about 92 percent of Cheshire County has broadband coverage, which is on the lower end of counties in the state. By comparison, Hillsborough County has 99 percent coverage.
Parts of New Hampshire, particularly more rural areas, often lack the necessary infrastructure to offer high-speed Internet. Service providers are less inclined to focus on areas with lower development densities, as Tim Murphy, executive director of the Southwest Region Planning Commission, notes in a 2020 article for the N.H. Municipal Association co-authored with Jeff Hayes, executive director of the Lakes Region Planning Commission.
This can have wide-ranging implications. In many parts of rural New Hampshire, lower quality broadband service becomes a barrier to economic competitiveness and better quality of life, Murphy and Hayes write. They note:
Many small and emerging businesses rely on high-speed connectivity, as do remote workers.
The Internet enhances opportunities for social engagement, which is linked to overall well-being — a particular concern for those in more isolated rural areas.
Telehealth has become an important part of health care. The Internet provides individuals access to more information about their health than ever before.
And students in kindergarten through grade 12 who have broadband access at home are twice as likely to attend college.
Providing infrastructure for high-speed Internet is one part of the equation. The other part is the ability to afford the service, as the governor noted at the Dec. 7 meeting.
Some stakeholders, like the Monadnock Broadband Group, are trying to address these issues locally. An informal coalition of municipal officials and others, MBG meets to understand broadband issues in Southwest New Hampshire and to provide a forum for learning about broadband-related legislation, funding opportunities, implementation models and more.
The group’s October meeting agenda focused on funding, specifically the FCC’s Affordable Connectivity Program, which supports households that otherwise might be unable to afford Internet service or a device to access it.
Caswell said he didn’t have a figure for how much of the state would ultimately achieve broadband coverage through the federal funding, which is expected to continue with an additional $100 million in infrastructure money, but we hope that Cheshire County residents won’t be left to stare at a spinning, loading circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.