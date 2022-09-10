Longtime City Councilor Mitch Greenwald, along with former Councilor Chuck Redfern, is pushing to make city parks designated smoke-free and drug-free zones. Greenwald’s fellow councilors may well take up the proposal — if City Council finds it’s something it can legally do. After all, making parks safer for kids and less noxious for everyone is an attractive prospect.
To begin with, these are really two different propositions. Count us among those who are happier anywhere if no one is smoking in the vicinity. We have written often about the dangers of smoking, particularly among teens, and would be happy to see more people quit and fewer take up the habit. But smoking/vaping is a legal activity, and there are many who enjoy it.
This unhealthy habit is prohibited indoors in most places. In fact, the banning of smoking in restaurants is among the actions supporters point to in propping up this potential ordinance. The City Council famously banned smoking in Keene restaurants in 2002, though state law determined the city had no power to enforce such a ban. The key at the time was that virtually all local restaurants agreed to do it; in 2007, the state passed a similar law, giving Keene’s ban the authority it had lacked.
City leaders have since made several forays into limiting smoking and vaping — a stance that rankles some who see it as “nanny-stating,” or sticking the government’s nose into people’s private business.
In 2018, Keene passed an ordinance to raise to 21 the age required to buy, use and possess tobacco and nicotine products, including vaping products.
Late in 2021, the City Council briefly debated prohibiting smoking on Main Street and other outdoor public areas downtown, at the request of a resident. But the notion was tabled while city counsel looked into how enforceable such a move would be. In the spring, that resident, Monica Marshall, requested the city make just Railroad Square smoke-free. That, too, was placed on more time to allow city staff to look into it. Eleven months after Marshall approached the city, Greenwald’s proposal appears to be the next step.
We’re not sure what City Counsel Tom Mullins has determined regarding the legality of banning smoking in city parks, but that’s almost secondary to the issue of enforcement. When Marshall asked for Main Street to be designated smoke-free, City Manager Elizabeth Dragon worried the police would be tasked with stopping smokers, rather than dealing with more-important violations and needs in the community. No doubt, the same would be true — if not more so — in parks.
As for the idea of passing an ordinance but not enforcing it, the city has done so at times — it refused to enforce its hike in the smoking age in 2018 until businesses had time to adjust — but it isn’t ideal.
“It’s like passing a speed limit and saying, ‘Yeah, that’s the speed limit, but don’t enforce it’,” Councilor Randy Filiault said of the smoke-free Main Street proposal last year. “If we pass an ordinance, it is up to the police to enforce it. It can’t be a blind eye ... we can’t do an ordinance and just say, ‘Ignore it’.”
As for drug use, we’d happily see drug users — and especially sellers — banned from city recreational areas, but there are some key questions to be answered before jumping in on this.
On one hand you have drug use, which is largely prohibited in public anyway. The sticking points there might well be which drugs are included, and how a prohibition would be enforced, if at all. Would alcohol be banned? Public drunkenness already carries penalties, depending on the behavior of the person drinking. But at some events, perhaps alcohol might be served or sold. That would have to be considered. So, too, would marijuana. It’s illegal to use in New Hampshire now, though the penalties for possessing small amounts have been reduced. Yet it’s likely to become legal to possess and use in the next few years, as all surrounding states have already made such moves.
Aside from those specific substances, we’re unsure what a drug-free designation would gain. If it’s already illegal in the state, then it is in Keene parks as well.
What the city could do is post signs in its parks, noting the illegality of drug use and “designating,” without penalty, the parks as smoke-free. That would at least give park patrons pause to consider the city would prefer they not smoke.
We would advise against another of Greenwald’s suggestions — that nonsmokers use the signs to confront those smoking in the parks, letting them know of the city’s intent. After all, we wouldn’t want the parks department to have to put up additional signs, warning against the use of violence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.