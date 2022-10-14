New Hampshire makes no secret of its reliance on so-called sin taxes to fuel much of its revenue needs, having depended for years on taxing alcohol, cigarettes and, increasingly, gambling to support education, social services and other critical functions. Yet the Granite State can’t be accused of rushing to tap into what some advocates claim is the revenue vein that would flow if it legalized — and taxed — recreational marijuana use.
Certainly, the state has had reason to go slow. Significant questions remain about the health effects of marijuana use, particularly on youth development. There’s also potential danger to others from toking and driving, and reliable testing to aid enforcement of its prohibition remains lacking. And, in a nation and, especially, a state where opioid and other substance abuse is an extremely worrying and costly issue, there are serious concerns that marijuana acts as a “gateway” drug leading to addiction to more dangerous substances.
Still, New Hampshire is now a non-legalizing island in the Northeast, as all its neighboring states have authorized adult recreational marijuana use, generating meaningful revenue from its sale for their coffers. For this region, that was highlighted with the recent announcements that two cannabis retailers will open in Brattleboro shortly. One will be planted just across the Connecticut River on the Putney Road commercial strip — attractively close to New Hampshire, its marketing head archly noted. When opened, it will surely lure Granite Staters across the river, offsetting the traffic flow coming this way to patronize the alcohol, tobacco, vaping and fireworks deals here.
Additional focus on New Hampshire’s isolation came last week when President Joe Biden announced he would pardon all individuals convicted on federal charges of simple marijuana use. At the same time, he called for review of marijuana’s classification as a Schedule I drug, which treats cannabis under federal law as seriously as heroin and LSD and, astoundingly, more so than the opioid-crisis-driving fentanyl.
Because Biden’s action will have limited effect — most marijuana possession convictions are under state law — he also called on the states’ governors to issue similar pardons, and Gov. Chris Sununu said though a spokesperson he was reviewing the matter. New Hampshire’s uniquely diffused political structure, however, complicates any next steps. First, even if Sununu wishes to follow Biden’s lead, any blanket pardon of state law convictions require Executive Council blessing — no sure thing even if it has Republican Sununu’s support in the Republican-dominated council, as women’s health advocates have discovered to their dismay.
Among the justifications Biden cited for his pardon announcement is to alleviate the barrier to employment, housing and educational opportunities caused by simple marijuana conviction records. But in New Hampshire, the Supreme Court has ruled, a state law pardon eliminates the conviction but does not automatically erase the conviction record. That would require annulment, the legal process for keeping those police and court records sealed, which the Legislature must authorize.
Biden’s action has also renewed calls for legalization in New Hampshire. Sununu says not so fast and reiterated last week his opposition to legalization, citing in particular the ongoing drug crisis. His spokesperson also pointed to the 2017 decriminalization law Sununu signed that made simple possession of small amounts of marijuana a violation and no longer a criminal, potentially jailable, offense. That law also eased the records annulment process, but the onus remains on the individual to know of the opportunity, file the paperwork and pay associated fees.
For his part, Sen. Tom Sherman, Sununu’s Democratic opponent in November’s election, advocates pardoning those convicted of nonviolent, simple possession and supports streamlining the annulment process further. And he has come out squarely for legalizing adult-use cannabis.
There seems little reason for the state, having sensibly decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana since 2017, not to take whatever steps are necessary to treat equivalently all those convicted of similar possession before the law took effect by proactively pardoning them and annulling their possession conviction records. Those voters who see this as a priority — as well as those pushing for legalizing adult recreational marijuana use — should inform themselves of how candidates for governor, Executive Council and the Legislature stand on these issues before heading to the polls on Nov. 8.
