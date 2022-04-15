Whenever there’s a significant first in societal progress, there often follows a “been there, done that” relaxation that risks ignoring the progress still to be made.
A prominent example was the election of Barack Obama as the country’s first African-American president, a shattering of precedent previously thought so improbable and remote that after he was elected and sworn in there was to many a lulling sense that at last the country had moved beyond its long, troubled history of race relations. Clearly, events over the five years since he left office — including horrifying racially motivated killings and ongoing instances of racial discrimination — show how premature that sense was and how much remains to be accomplished.
A similar risk presents itself in the wake of the uplifting confirmation last week of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become the first Black woman to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court. The Senate hearings on her nomination were predictably partisan and undignified, with some Senate Republicans — led by South Carolina’s Lindsey “Which Way is the Wind Blowing Today?” Graham, who last year voted to confirm her as an appellate judge — acting as boorishly in the interest of political posturing as they have long and, to be fair, with cause accused Senate Democrats of in past confirmation proceedings.
The attacks on soon-to-be Justice Jackson’s record, which even well-respected conservative legal scholars dismissed, instead served to deepen admiration for her professional and personal achievements, providing reassurance that the nation’s highest court will be joined not only by such a highly qualified jurist, but one whose life experiences as an African-American, a woman, a mother, a prosecutor, a public defender and a trial and appellate judge will inform the court’s deliberations.
As remarkable a breakthrough as her confirmation is, there should be no resting on laurels that the work is now done to assure the make-up of the country’s judiciary adequately reflects the nation as it strives to administer justice fairly and impartially. Here in New Hampshire, a recent reminder of this came in a report from the N.H. Women’s Foundation on diversity in the state’s judicial branch.
Released in March, the report showed that only 30 percent of the state’s judges are women and one sitting judge is a person of color. That representation strikingly lags behind the make-up of the state’s population in the 2020 census, which showed just over 50 percent of state residents are women and 10 percent are of diverse racial/ethnic backgrounds.
The report’s findings should not be taken as a damning of the state’s judiciary. Indeed, the seems little doubt the state’s jurists are dedicated and strive to administer justice with integrity. But, as the report notes, if representative government should also include “equitable gender and racial representation in the judicial branch” — which it should — then New Hampshire falls short.
Progress in achieving that goal will require more than mere commitment to naming more women and persons of color to the bench. Becoming a judge requires professional experience and achievement, and a survey of New Hampshire lawyers issued by the N.H. Bar Foundation in February underscores the work to be done to expand the professional pipeline of lawyers in the state who might be considered for a judgeship. It also showed the percentage of women and minorities among the state’s lawyers to be below their percentages of the overall population. Further, the survey revealed troubling gaps in perception and experiences between genders and racial backgrounds, with women and non-white lawyers expressing notably less satisfaction and more skepticism about how welcoming the state is for lawyers of diverse backgrounds.
Fortunately, there is heightened focus on the issue from the legal community. And there are some hopeful signs the state’s judiciary is becoming more representative. The N.H. Women’s Foundation report also shows that 43 percent of the judges in the circuit court — the judicial branch’s lowest tier — are women. This exceeds the percentage of women among all the state’s judges and is up from 33 percent for 2015 that the N.H. Women’s Bar Association recently reported. That bodes well for growing the field of qualified and experienced women jurists for consideration for higher courts.
But, at a time when the historically low racial and ethnic diversity of the Granite State has been markedly increasing, having only one non-white among the state’s judges is a situation that needs to be addressed for a growing component of the state’s residents to feel its judicial branch is indeed equitably representative. Doing so will only increase confidence in and respect for the judicial branch and the fair administration of justice.