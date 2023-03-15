Thursday was a rough day in the N.H. House for education and the state’s progressives. By a slim vote, GOP members pushed through another expansion of the horrendous school voucher plan, by raising the eligibility guidelines to include those making up to 350 percent of the federal poverty guideline, thus allowing even more “public” education fund money to be used for private education.
That means the program, which is costing Granite State taxpayers more than $20 million this year, is now open to those making as much as $105,000 for a family of four. Remember, the program’s advocates cynically pitched it originally as a mechanism to help the state’s poorest families access a broader range of education choices. The threshold then was “only” 300 percent of the federal poverty line, or $79,500 for a family of four. But some lawmakers immediately began campaigning to remove or raise that guideline.
The vote on House Bill 367 was 187-184, with not a single Democrat favoring the bill.
Also on Thursday, GOP House members added new categories of eligible students to the program, passing HB 464 by a vote of 192-185. And they expanded use of the state’s Education Trust Fund to include the voucher program, thereby moving even more money from public to private education.
There were other close votes Thursday, on tenants rights and gun control and more. All might have been passed if Democrats controlled the chamber. But remember, though they don’t, they do have almost about as many members in the House as do the Republicans. House membership now stands at 201 Republicans, 196 Democrats, with two vacancies and one Democrat yet to be sworn in.
Given that split, we noted after the November election that on many days, voting might come down to a matter of who shows up.
The roll call of HB 367 — which raises the eligibility income level for the voucher program — shows a whopping 18 Democrats either didn’t vote on the measure or weren’t there at all. Given that five Republicans also found the measure unsupportable, it could have been easily defeated. Had more Democrats simply showed up and voted.
Sixteen Democrats didn’t show up and vote on HB 464, which passed by seven votes.
Of course lawmakers — volunteers in every aspect but for the meager $100 annual stipend and mileage reimbursements — can’t be tied to their chairs all day every time the House is voting. There are, no doubt, very good reasons why some of those who didn’t vote this past Thursday weren’t available.
At the same time, Granite State voters put their trust in these people to represent them in Concord, and perhaps no duty of a state lawmaker is more vital than showing up to vote.
According to the legislative calendar, this Thursday will be equally busy, if not more so. InDepthNH’s Gary Rayno notes no fewer than 15 bills are up for votes that day which have no recommendation from committee. What that means is that the committees’ members split evenly in their recommendation votes, mainly along party lines, and so the bills arrive before the full House without a recommendation.
An overdue shout out to Speaker Sherm Packard here. The reason so many votes split evenly is that Packard, a Londonderry Republican, recognized following the November election that New Hampshire voters were essentially split between favoring Democrats or Republicans. So he appointed even numbers of each party to House committees, except for Ways and Means. The panels all remain chaired by GOP members, but the even split means more bills may end up, as these are, before the House without a majority committee recommendation.
The high number of split-vote bills also means these are contentious pieces of legislation, dividing members by party.
Among them, House Bill 514 stands out. The latest in conservatives’ culture war, it would require school boards to develop procedures to deal with complaints about obscene materials in schools — which, of course, it does not define, because the point of such bills is to be so ambiguous that school officials will be overly responsive. It also sets up a hearing process for complaints — which could originate with the state Department of Education — about obscene materials in higher ed, public libraries, museums or any governmental agency. The penalty? Jail. It’s a book-banning bill on steroids.
Another, House Bill 104, is the latest battle of school bathrooms. It would require that multi-stalled bathrooms and locker rooms be used by the “same” sex, while prohibiting transgender students from using them.
There are more, but hopefully, those who oppose such efforts will urge their lawmakers to show up and bring along their colleagues.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.