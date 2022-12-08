Woody Allen famously said, “Eighty percent of success is just showing up.” Some might disagree, though in a similar vein, it’s also said, “You miss 100 percent of the shots you don’t take.” (Heed the lesson; ignore the semantics.)
As such, we’ve frequently noted that in government, local and beyond, participation is key to getting what you want. Not voting isn’t going to help change who’s in power; staying home during town meeting or school deliberative sessions can’t forward your views on the budget or policy.
And complaining after the fact that the City Council/selectboard/school board took action with which you disagree lacks bite if you didn’t make your preferences known before the vote.
This dynamic springs to mind as we ponder the planned infrastructure project in downtown Keene. The project has been on the books for several years, spurred by a need to replace or upgrade old water and sewer pipes, improve broadband service and rehab sidewalks. The key is that it requires tearing up Main Street and some adjacent intersections.
To most, such a project means one thing: inconvenience. Surely downtown Keene will be hell to traverse during the roughly two years the project is expected to take. Business owners will fret about how customers can’t reach them (or vice versa). Side streets around the downtown will become more clogged, maybe even more dangerous.
But to city planners, engineers and such, this wholesale disturbance means something else: an opportunity. What changes could improve the city’s downtown that might be incorporated into such a project? How can the massive deconstruction be leveraged into something more, well, constructive? Bike lanes? Better, safer pedestrian walkways? Outdoor dining courts? A one-way Main Street? Changes to Central Square to improve parking, or gatherings, or traffic in general? It’s all been discussed.
As these big-picture, technical projects tend to go, almost all of the grunt work and preparation has occurred behind closed doors, where city staff have considered the costs and logistics. More recently, however, city leaders have been seeking input from the public.
The city has held presentations specifically designed to seek feedback on these plans, such as a public workshop in June. Last month, the city’s consultant on the project presented several options to the steering committee led by Mayor George Hansel. That panel could have voted on recommendations for which to incorporate — and several would change downtown and Central Square significantly. Instead, the members opted to wait until their Dec. 13 meeting, hoping to drum up more public comment before committing to anything. They said only 40 people outside the process had commented or offered suggestions to that point.
Some of the letters to the editor and radio call-ins expressed during the past week or so have added to the small pile: One resident called for more attention to bicyclists’ safety; another said don’t fix what ain’t broken. And one, Allen Mendelson, made a particularly cogent argument to his fellow residents: Speak up!
This is that chance to succeed by showing up. This is what city leaders have asked for, but which they’ll eventually be accused of ignoring when all is said and done. Participate.
This is a $7 million, multi-year project that could substantially change aspects of Keene’s iconic downtown. That so few residents are interested enough to comment is bewildering.
It wouldn’t surprise to find most of those who’ve commented thus far either have a stake in the project and its outcome or are among the frequent flyers who regularly participate in city government when the opportunity is presented. For others, there may be a reluctance because they’re unfamiliar with the process.
Be assured: It’s not hard. Simply show up to be heard. Your ideas are welcome.
Plus, it gets easier. You may even find yourself becoming a repeat participant.
There’s another quote about showing up, this by author Brené Brown: “The willingness to show up changes us; it makes us a little braver each time.”
Plans already discussed are available at http://bit.ly/3TWDw1G
Comments are welcome at https://bit.ly/3iqb63f
And, of course, showing up at the meeting Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 3 p.m. is encouraged.
