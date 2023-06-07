Major League Baseball is in a crisis. For years, its critics have been bemoaning the fact that the pace is too slow, the games are too long and the players don’t grab the attention of casual viewers. And numbers — TV ratings and ballpark attendance — have concurred. America’s pastime’s time has passed.
It is the slowest major American team sport by a mile, lacking the “something huge could happen on any play” drama of football, hockey and basketball (even soccer, derided by many Americans as a sport where “nothing happens” for long stretches). It’s been losing the interest of younger fans for decades, though we’d argue that trading accessible game times for TV cash grabs has been as big a factor in that as any flaw in the sport itself.
Truly, there is nothing wrong with baseball that can’t be fixed. The MLB has set about trying to do so, beginning with the fact that games aren’t clocked, and thus, have grown too languorous. Pitch clocks, ghost runners in extra innings and other new rules have indeed sped up play this season, generating shorter games with more offense.
That all may appeal to television viewers — assuming they can even find their team’s games amid myriad streaming and cable services and rights packages — but none of the changes at the major-league level mean a thing to those for whom the crack of the bat, the smell of hot dogs and fries, and the companionable chatter with friends and neighbors are the surest signs that summer has arrived.
We speak, of course, of the opening of the New England Collegiate Baseball League season and, more specifically, the start of play for the Keene SwampBats.
The Bats, and the NECBL, are old-school. The league helps turn college freshmen and sophomores into professionals, of a sort. Freed of the constraints of academia and high school or college team structure, they learn new lessons — how much harder it is to hit with the wooden bats the professionals use, for one, but also how to balance playing every day for two months straight, maybe while balancing a side job, and being the biggest stars in town. It’s little wonder many of baseball’s biggest stars have spent time in the NECBL, or similar summer leagues.
The bigger winners though — at least in Keene — are the fans. For the hundreds who’ve attended almost every game for more than 25 years, and the thousands more who’ve dipped a toe, or perhaps even an entire foot, into the Alumni Field atmosphere, in the shadow of a big, red New England barn, there are few better ways to spend a summer’s evening than watching a SwampBats game.
There’s something inspiring about the cozy park and proximity to the players (fans can stand within feet of pitchers warming up in either bullpen), the between-innings games and giveaways, the sight of youngsters chasing down foul balls or even home runs, and the communal spirit, whether in the first-base stands, the row or lawn chairs down the third-base line, peeking through the mesh of the fence behind home plate, or just walking around, taking it all in.
A SwampBats game is everything good about baseball without the downsides of the big leagues — outrageous prices, a lack of parking, late starts and long games with longer commutes. Instead you get sunsets, freedom to roam around the stands and find someone with whom to share an inning or two, family-friendly prices and the games move pretty quickly, meaning no one, young or old, is going to miss bedtime. And the action is as exciting as on any big-league field.
Are we saying the SwampBats have solved the problems that plague Major League Baseball? Well, we’re not not saying that.
The fun begins today, weather allowing, when the Bats open against the Upper Valley Nighthawks at Alumni Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
The big red barn awaits.
