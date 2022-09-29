What do F. Scott Fitzgerald, Stephen King, Harper Lee, L. Ron Hubbard, Toni Morrison, J.D. Salinger, John Steinbeck, Shakespeare, Danielle Steel, James Joyce, George Orwell and William Faulkner have in common, besides a multitude of accolades and best-seller status? They’re among the many authors, prominent and otherwise, whose books have been banned in schools under the guise of “protecting” children.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.