What do F. Scott Fitzgerald, Stephen King, Harper Lee, L. Ron Hubbard, Toni Morrison, J.D. Salinger, John Steinbeck, Shakespeare, Danielle Steel, James Joyce, George Orwell and William Faulkner have in common, besides a multitude of accolades and best-seller status? They’re among the many authors, prominent and otherwise, whose books have been banned in schools under the guise of “protecting” children.
Banning books is the surest way to dumb down and cheat our kids of a full education. It plays to the lowest common denominator, something education critics often charge schools with doing. And it’s a growing trend. According to a report from PEN America released last week, a book ban was enacted in an American school district every 3½ hours between July 2021 and July 2022. Nearly 140 school districts in 32 states issued more than 2,500 book bans during the 2021-22 school year.
Lately, the attacks have centered more on sexual identity, gender and LGBTQ+ rights. And racism.
The arguments are that sexuality and gender identity concepts are too mature for some students, to which we’d say: You’re right. But they’re certainly not too mature for all students, and these bans (and, increasingly, laws) are aiming to keep the ideas from ALL students. Teachers and librarians ought to be trained and responsible enough to ensure any school material is age-appropriate. But prohibiting material that could speak directly to a student and help reinforce positive self-images (which is what’s really happening here) is outrageous. It’s a vocal minority of small-minded adults trying to inhibit access by every student to ideas they personally disagree with.
Book bans are exactly the wrong approach, particularly for those espousing “parents’ rights.” If a parent objects to the content of a book — or any other educational material — they have the right to tell a school district: “I don’t want my child exposed to that.” Banning the material for all students takes away that very right from other parents.
In New Hampshire — not historically a nexus of book banning — the recent culture wars surrounding identity and race have taken a two-pronged approach. One is pretending parents need to have their “rights” codified. Under the label of “parents rights” legislation, this effort has sought to make the lives of public school teachers and administrators — and only those in public schools, since lawmakers have steadfastly refused to include even those private schools that now collect public funds — hell by allowing parents, or anyone else, to request to view in advance every facet of a classroom curriculum, from broad course syllabi to individual lesson plans. That’s something they can already ask for, but that hasn’t stopped proponents from acting as if teachers are trying to educate their kids in secret.
Under House Bill 1431, which got as far as a conference committee before failing in the House this year, schools would have had 10 days to provide a long list of information about policies, curriculum and procedures, if requested. The measure noted a parent has the right to “direct the education and care of his or her minor child,” a vague description that A) has always been true because they can decide where to send the child for schooling, and B) leaves it to schools and teachers to interpret what a court might think “direct” means.
Aside from setting up a scenario where two parents with competing visions of what their children ought to be taught could hold an entire class hostage, the bill would have effectively required teachers to quell any classroom discussion that threatened to veer from topics a parent had been provided. That’s the opposite of learning.
The other recent tactic is the cynical, playing-the-victim card straw man argument known as opposing “Critical Race Theory” — in New Hampshire via the “divisive concepts” law, ultimately renamed as the “Freedom from Discrimination in Education” bill in order to take away the “divisiveness.”
Under that statute, passed in 2020, teachers can be disciplined, even fired, for raising, or even allowing, any discussions that a student — or parent — deems uncomfortable because they perceive it to indicate an inherent bias or unworthiness. Like pointing out white privilege or systemic racism, things that exist here, as elsewhere, and which ought to be confronted and dealt with. Instead, lawmakers would force schools — though, again, only public ones — to pretend there’s nothing to see here.
The message: Teachers, be afraid. Be afraid that anything you say or show or even allow to be brought up in your class will run afoul of the most narrow-minded or easily offended parent (or student) and put you in front of an inquisition.
Teachers are still fighting the law in U.S. District Court, in a case that is slogging forward — arguing it’s so vague that they can’t realistically determine what might violate the law. So, in the meantime, some have said they’re simply steering clear of valuable books, materials and lessons that could conflict with the new order.
That’s some pretty effective dumbing-down. Suppress content without having to actually ban it, or even say what’s forbidden, and you can just intimidate teachers into doing it for you.
No wonder schools can’t find qualified staff.
