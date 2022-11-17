New Hampshire’s economy has for years been hindered, businesses say, by a lack of skilled workers.Two key issues they cite as contributing to this deficit of workers are affordable housing and child care. Much has been made of the former, to the degree that it’s been a top issue for federal and state officials and the subject of millions of dollars in federal money. It’s also been a key point at the local level, to where Keene officials are rewriting zoning codes in an attempt to spark housing development. It’s accepted: You can’t attract workers if they have nowhere to live.
You also can’t attract workers if they don’t have anyone to care for their children, or if that care costs so much that the job is itself an unaffordable prospect.
Finding affordable, trustworthy child care in the Granite State is hard, and it’s about to get a lot harder, absent action at the state or federal levels.
That’s because the state is backing away from a protection it’s long offered New Hampshire child care providers. It’s a compromise that allows them to hire new workers faster. As of Dec. 15, child care providers will no longer be able to start new hires before their background checks are done.
Under federal law, workers dealing directly with children can’t start that work until they’ve passed a background check. It’s the right move, but an unwieldy one, because such checks take time. So much time that the state Department of Health and Human Services, which regulates child care, has allowed providers commonsense leeway. New hires can start immediately, but only if they’re always supervised until their background checks are completed. Until that point, they can’t be left alone with children.
But DHHS has told providers that compromise will end Dec. 15. The official word came last week, though DHHS says it’s been preparing providers for the change since April.
Department spokesman Jake Leon told the N.H. Bulletin the state has to stop issuing the waivers providers have been relying on to keep up with staffing needs because the state is facing a $700,000 penalty from federal regulators if it doesn’t stop issuing the waivers.
Providers call the change “devastating” and estimate it will force some centers to close and affect many businesses beyond child care, whose workers will suddenly be forced to stay at home or find other care.
Finding qualified and effective child care workers isn’t easy, and there’s plenty of turnover in the business. When viable employees are found, there’s little upside in putting them on hold for what is often as much as six weeks, according to providers.
The Department of Public Safety told N.H. Bulletin its part in the checks — the criminal background check — takes only about 48 hours. A spokesman also rejected complaints about the department’s portal for checks and about having to wait as much as two weeks to get an appointment for fingerprinting.
Leon said the waits have been shorter since the Department of Safety opened its online portal for background checks. And the criminal check is just a part of the process. Background checks include a search of sex offender registries, criminal records, and child abuse and neglect reports.
Providers have the best perspective on how long the wait is to allow a new hire to go solo, because until then, they have to make sure someone else is assigned with them. And they report the time frame hasn’t improved.
Having background checks take a week or less would be ideal. But so far, there’s no indication that’s happening any time soon. Lacking that, continuing the waivers the state has been issuing would at least keep child care providers, workers and parents on an even keel.
The state Child Care Advisory Council plans to talk to Gov. Chris Sununu about the situation. Perhaps that will help, though we’re not sure what action he can take to bypass federal regulations. We’d hope the state’s congressional delegation would step in to see why the feds are choosing to interfere with the state having reached a commonsense solution to difficult circumstances. If allowing someone to begin work sooner, while supervised, keeps staffing at a reasonable level, that ought to be acceptable.
