Schools started Monday in the Monadnock district, and will commence Wednesday in Keene and the rest of the region’s public schools.
The de facto end of summer always seems to sneak up on us. The warm, humid weather is typically still in full bloom at the end of August. Heck, Labor Day cookouts haven’t even happened yet. But the bus schedules for several districts ran in The Weekend Sentinel a week ago, so it must be true.
Back to school means a big change for many people. It means children’s weekdays are spoken for, which is a change for them, but also for parents, who must adapt to a new routine. Teachers have been getting ready for weeks, but that’s not the same as facing down a classroom full of eager — and some less-than-eager — learners. It means changing routines for stores and restaurants, as some young employees become unavailable and families reevaluate their meal and shopping schedules.
And for local drivers, it means suddenly finding themselves following school buses that stop frequently and coming upon crosswalks filled with children and/or crossing guards. It may even mean finding children crossing streets in unexpected places, and more, sometimes rushed, traffic during mornings and afternoons as parents — and sometimes older students themselves — rush to or from school. So be careful out there.
That’s one concern of “back to school” season: traffic. But there are others, especially this year. One is the continuing recovery from a worldwide pandemic that has disrupted education and public health over the past few years. Schools mostly returned to a normal schedule a year ago, but the danger remained to a degree, and still does.
A year ago, heading back to school, Cheshire County had a relatively low level of new COVID transmission — 17 new cases per day, as of Aug. 28, according to The New York Times’ COVID data tracker. Sunday, that rate was even lower, at 10 new cases. But in 2021, the rate rose to 33 per day by Sept. 13 — once schools reopened — and hit 48 per day by early November. It eventually reached 180 new cases a day in January, with cold weather keeping people indoors and the holidays spurring more large gatherings.
Will the same trend follow this year? We don’t know. People are taking a more lackadaisical approach to COVID these days, even as more-contagious variants continue to emerge. We can’t blame anyone for wanting a return to pre-pandemic “normal” behavior, but the health of students — and staff — is nothing to ignore.
There’s another dynamic relating to the opening of schools this year in which COVID has played a part: a statewide shortage of teachers. Illnesses — even deaths — due to the virus pushed a fair number of teachers, including many who were older and more-experienced, to leave teaching. So did the state’s response, in particular the lack of support teachers felt as political leaders bowed to pressure from the “don’t tell us what to do” crowd to not only reopen schools, but to prohibit holding remote classes due to the virus. Yes, remote learning on a sudden, wide scale, turned out to be a detriment to learning for many students. But falling behind in school is preferable to endangering lives, and removing any flexibility school districts had to deal with outbreaks was simply foolish and cowardly.
So, too, have been the unceasing attacks on teachers’ motives and behavior in the pursuit of political capital under the guise of empowering parents. There is no push to teach “critical race theory” in New Hampshire, nor is there any systemic “grooming” of children toward homosexuality or gender-fluidity.
That hasn’t kept the Legislature, the Department of Education and the governor from pretending those things are occurring, to better dissuade teachers from continuing their careers here.
Also contributing, and somewhat pandemic-related, is a demonstrated rise in adverse behavior by students. Even before COVID, there were reports that students were increasingly being physical with teachers and staff in Keene schools and elsewhere. Since schools reopened in-person, that seems to have stepped up, perhaps driven in part by a lack of supervision and social mores during a year of schooling from home.
As a result of all of these dynamics, districts have been struggling to fill openings as good teachers have left the state or the profession altogether. The state has listed teachers as a profession suffering a critical shortage.
What does that mean heading into the school year? The extent won’t be known for some time, but for starters, schools are in a crunch to provide their most-important resource.
