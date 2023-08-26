Anyone who tried to navigate the Main/Winchester/Marlboro Street roundabout in Keene at certain times this past week could tell you that Keene State College is back in session.
And so it is for elementary and secondary school students, who will return to classes Wednesday across the region.
The de facto end of summer always seems to sneak up on us. The warm, humid weather is typically still in full bloom at the end of August. Heck, Labor Day cookouts haven’t even happened yet. But the bus schedules for several districts ran in The Weekend Sentinel days ago, so it must be true.
Back to school means a big change for many people. It means children’s weekdays are spoken for, which is a change for them, but also for parents, who must adapt to a new routine. Teachers have been getting ready for weeks, but that’s not the same as facing down a classroom full of eager — and some less-than-eager — learners. It means changing routines for stores and restaurants, as some young employees become unavailable and families reevaluate their meal and shopping schedules.
It may be especially jarring, though, for local drivers, who will suddenly find themselves following school buses that stop frequently and coming upon crosswalks filled with children and/or crossing guards.
They’ll also find more children riding bicycles, on skateboards or scooters, and afoot in other places. In the mornings, some of these children may be hurrying to reach school or buses on time, or may have just woken up. After school, the danger is multiplied. The American Automobile Association says that, over the past decade, nearly one in four pedestrian fatalities involving children occurred between 3 and 7 p.m.
Drivers need to pay attention to these dangers, and heed both the directions of crossing guards and the laws regarding school-zone speed limits and not passing stopped school buses.
And, we can’t think of a better time or more compelling reason to remind motorists to keep their hands on the wheel and off their cellphones.
Likewise, college students will now be strolling between the Keene State campus and downtown, or perhaps jogging the roads around Franklin Pierce University in Rindge. As you’ll recall, some of them seem to still lack, at this age, an instinct for self-preservation. At intersections and crosswalks, they may assume they’re safe just because drivers are supposed to stop for them, dismissing the possibility that a vehicle is moving too fast, or the driver’s reflexes are too slow, to stop in time.
Some students may ride bikes to school, and while the region has many safe pathways, they’ll also be traversing roads. And, being filled with the energy of youth and perhaps lacking the wisdom of experience, they, too, may dart out in front of passing vehicles without looking.
Finally, some of those college students (and visiting parents) are new to the area. So even if they’re driving, they could pose some problems as they navigate their way around the region’s roads.
Of course, safety awareness cuts both ways. Not only should local drivers be paying greater attention — all year, really, but more than ever in these crucial few weeks during which everyone is preoccupied and getting used to a new schedule — parents should be making sure their children know to stay visible, cross only at crosswalks, look both ways, lose the headphones and, if they might be out after sundown, wear reflective clothing or bring a flashlight.
Consider it the first lesson of this school year.
